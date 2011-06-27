Used 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.9 cu.ft.
Length201.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Teal
  • Ruby
  • Sand
  • Arctic White
  • Black Onyx
  • Bronze Mist
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Indigo
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
