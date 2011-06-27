Used 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada Consumer Reviews

1998 Oldsmobile Bravada Joan Minarchick , 02/09/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We will have had our Bravada four years in October. It is a joy to drive. It is fantastic in the winter. It goes in any amount of snow with GREAT traction. I love the sunroof in the summer. It's just like a covertable, but much safer. It even gets good gas milage. Report Abuse

Love my Bravada Fred G. , 07/06/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle new in 1998 and every year after it was rated worse and worse. Over the 7 years I've had this car it has consistently performed flawlessly. I've never had any problem. It's been a very versatile vehicle which I would highly recommend. Oh yeah, the traction system is great in ice, snow, and rain. Report Abuse

1998 Oldsmobile Bravada mds , 01/30/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have loved the ablility that my 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada has. The AWD system is awesome, in all weather, and since I live out in the country 40 miles from work, they always know I will be there. I also have pulled my husband's 1-ton pickup out several times when stuck, usually including a horse trailer or full water tank behind him! This vehicle has had it's problems though. The multi-function switch is awful, (blinker, cruise, lights, wipers) if one thing breaks the whole thing has to be replaced and it is very expensive. The serpentine belt, fuel pump and water pump have been other problems. This truck's gas milage is also not very good, which is especially irritating with gas prices this high! Also, I don't like the fact that you can't put a car seat in the center back. It must be on the side. Report Abuse

Great truck boot185 , 05/04/2012 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I love my bravada. I have added helper springs and air shocks extra tans cooler as I use it to pull camper and trailers for 50% of the time. Nice ride when I have the air low on the shocks. I have plenty of power with the 4.3L HO. I do wish it had a 4 low option. AWD is the best and love it. The rear window rattles due to the design of it but not loud. I have a 4 inch lift with allows me to drive in up to 22 inches of heavy pack snow before the wheels will even spin. Next winter hoping to add a plow on it. I use it as a work horse and its a great one also good driver Mine also has the G80 axle option which is a dana 35 posi traction. Also makes a great family vehicle. Report Abuse