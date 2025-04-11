P0705: Transmission Range Sensor Circuit Malfunction

What does error code P0705 mean?

The P0705 diagnostic trouble code stands for "Transmission Range Sensor Circuit Malfunction." This code is triggered when the engine control module or transmission control module detects an issue with the transmission range sensor, which monitors which gear the driver has selected. The transmission range sensor ensures the correct gear is engaged and ensures the vehicle only starts in park or neutral. A failure in this circuit can cause improper gear selection, difficulty starting the engine, or even a failure to shift.

Why it's important to address the P0705 code

A malfunction can prevent the transmission from engaging the intended gear, leading to drivability issues such as erratic shifting, sluggish acceleration, or the inability to move the vehicle. If ignored, this issue can put excessive strain on the transmission, potentially leading to costly repairs or complete transmission failure.

Can I safely drive with this error code?

Driving with the P0705 code is not recommended. A faulty transmission range sensor can cause unexpected gear selection, transmission slipping, or even failure to shift into drive or reverse. Such issues can lead to dangerous driving conditions, especially in traffic or on highways. Additionally, some vehicles may enter limp mode, limiting performance and preventing normal acceleration. Getting this code diagnosed and fixed is the recommended course of action.

Common symptoms

Illuminated check engine light

Transmission stuck in one gear (limp mode)

Incorrect gear display on the dashboard

Difficulty shifting gears or hesitation when accelerating

Engine starts only in neutral, not in park

Transmission slipping or shifting erratically

How is error code P0705 diagnosed?

Diagnosing the P0705 code involves the following steps:

Use an OBD-II scanner : Confirm the presence of P0705 and check for related transmission codes.

Inspect the transmission range sensor : Look for signs of damage, corrosion or disconnection in the wiring and connectors.

Test the sensor with a multimeter : Measure voltage and resistance to verify proper function.

Check gear selector functionality : Ensure the gear lever properly engages each position.

Verify transmission fluid dondition : Contaminated or low fluid levels can contribute to shifting issues.

Examine the transmission control module: If the sensor and wiring are intact, the issue may be with the transmission control module.

How do I fix it?

Repairs for the P0705 code may include:

Replacing the faulty transmission range sensor.

Repairing or replacing damaged wiring and connectors.

Adjusting or replacing the gear selector linkage.

Refilling or changing the transmission fluid if dirty or low.

Resetting the engine control module/transmission control module after repairs to clear the code and ensure proper function.

Replacing the transmission control module if diagnosed as faulty.

