P0442: Evaporative Emission Control System Leak Detected (Small Leak)

The P0442 error code means your vehicle has detected a small leak in its evaporative emissions control, or EVAP, system. Because the EVAP system controls your vehicle's emissions, it's important to address even the smallest of problems. A leak can contribute to increased pollutants being distributed into the air. It can also reduce your vehicle's fuel efficiency.

Can I safely drive my car with the P0442 error code?

Yes, your vehicle is safe to drive with this error code displayed. But driving like this for a prolonged period of time can lead to increased emissions and potentially damage your EVAP system further. It's best to address the problem as soon as possible.

Common symptoms of a P0442 error code

Your vehicle's check engine light is on

You might smell fuel inside or near the vehicle

You could notice a small decrease in fuel efficiency

If your state requires emissions testing, this code would cause your vehicle to fail

How to diagnose the P0442 error code

This code is found via an OBD-II scanner, which detects trouble codes inside your vehicle's onboard computer. A trained mechanic may also inspect the EVAP components — things like hoses or even the fuel cap — for signs of damage.

To determine if there's a leak, a mechanic may blow smoke into the vehicle's EVAP system. The mechanic can then detect the source of the leak if smoke appears in the circuit. Specific parts of the EVAP system — the purge valve, vent valve, etc. — may also be tested to ensure they're working properly.

Repairing the P0442 error code

One or more of the following steps may be involved in repairing your vehicle's EVAP system.

Replacing the fuel cap

Repairing or replacing damaged hoses

Replacing any of the aforementioned components (purge valve, vent valve, etc.)

Clearing the code from the vehicle's onboard computer

