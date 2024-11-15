Skip to main content

P0135: O2 Sensor Heater Circuit Malfunction (Bank 1, Sensor 1)

Understanding P0135

The P0135 error code means "Oxygen O2 Sensor Heater Circuit Malfunction (Bank 1, Sensor 1)." This code is triggered when the engine control module detects a problem with the heater circuit in the upstream oxygen sensor on Bank 1. This heater helps the oxygen sensor reach optimal operating temperature faster, ensuring more accurate air-fuel mixture readings in cold starts.

The importance of addressing P0135

The oxygen sensor heater malfunction affects the vehicle’s ability to regulate the air-fuel ratio accurately, especially during cold starts. Without a properly functioning oxygen sensor heater, the engine may run rich initially, which can reduce fuel efficiency, increase emissions, and eventually damage the catalytic converter. A persistent P0135 issue may lead to more severe and costly repairs.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

Yes, you can drive with the P0135 code, but it’s best to address this issue promptly. The malfunction may cause increased fuel consumption, higher emissions, and, if left unresolved, can lead to damage to other emission-related components.

Common cymptoms of P0135

  • Check engine light is on
  • Reduced fuel efficiency
  • Rough idling or poor performance, especially during cold starts
  • Increased exhaust emissions
  • Failed emissions test

Diagnosing P0135

To diagnose the P0135 code, technicians typically follow these steps:

  • Scan for codes: Use an OBD-II scanner to confirm the P0135 code and check for any other codes that might relate to the oxygen sensor or heater circuit.
  • Visual inspection: Inspect the wiring and connectors for the Bank 1, Sensor 1 oxygen sensor for damage or corrosion.
  • Check sensor resistance: Use a multimeter to measure the resistance of the oxygen sensor heater circuit; compare to manufacturer specifications.
  • Test voltage supply: Verify there's a proper voltage supply to the oxygen sensor’s heater circuit to rule out electrical issues with the engine control module or wiring.

Repairing P0135

Repairs for the P0135 code generally include the following steps:

  • Replace oxygen sensor: If testing reveals that the Bank 1, Sensor 1 oxygen sensor heater has failed, replace the sensor.
  • Repair wiring or connectors: If damaged wiring or connectors are found, repair or replace them to ensure proper circuit connectivity.
  • Clear code and test: Clear the code with an OBD-II scanner. Then start the vehicle and test to verify the code does not return and the heater circuit functions correctly.

