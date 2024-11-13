P0335: Crankshaft Position Sensor Circuit Malfunction

The P0335 error code stands for "crankshaft position sensor circuit malfunction." This code is triggered when the engine control module detects a problem with the crankshaft position sensor or its circuit. The crankshaft position sensor monitors the position and rotational speed of the crankshaft, which is essential for accurate engine timing and fuel injection.

Why you should address the P0335 code

The P0335 code is critical because the crankshaft position sensor directly affects engine timing and synchronization. Without accurate data from the sensor, the engine control module cannot properly manage ignition timing or fuel injection, leading to inefficient combustion, potential misfires or even engine stalling. If not addressed, this issue can cause severe engine performance issues and may lead to costly repairs.

Can I safely drive with the P0335 code?

Driving with the P0335 error code is not recommended because it can cause your vehicle to stall unexpectedly or fail to start. A malfunctioning crankshaft position sensor can also lead to misfires or poor fuel economy, potentially damaging the engine over time. It's advisable to have the issue immediately diagnosed and repaired.

Common symptoms of the P0335 code

Check engine light is on

Engine may not start

Rough or unstable idle

Decreased fuel efficiency

Engine stalling or hesitation

Reduced acceleration

How to diagnose the P0335 code

Diagnosing the P0335 error code involves several steps:

OBD-II scanner : A mechanic retrieves the P0335 code and any related codes using an OBD-II scanner.

Visual inspection : The crankshaft position sensor and its wiring are visually inspected for damage, loose connections, or corrosion.

Sensor testing : The crankshaft position sensor is tested to see if it's operating properly, often using a multimeter to measure resistance.

ECM testing : If no faults are found with the sensor, the engine control module may be checked for any malfunctions or electrical issues.

Check for timing issues: The timing belt or chain is inspected for wear, as it can impact the sensor’s ability to provide accurate readings.

How to repair the P0335 code

Repairing the P0335 error code typically involves:

Replace the crankshaft position sensor : If the sensor is faulty, replacing it is usually the most effective solution.

Repair or replace wiring : Damaged wiring or corroded connectors should be repaired or replaced.

Check and repair timing components : Worn or loose timing belts or chains may need to be adjusted or replaced to ensure proper crankshaft positioning.

Clear the code: After repairs, the error code should be cleared with an OBD-II scanner, and a test drive should be conducted to confirm the fix.

Related reading

Follow the link below to reach our diagnostic check engine trouble codes catalog:

On-board diagnostics (OBD-II) trouble code directory