P0113: Intake Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit High Input

Understanding P0113

The error code P0113 refers to an issue detected in the vehicle's intake air temperature (IAT) sensor circuit. Specifically, this code is triggered when the engine control module perceives the input signal from the IAT sensor to be higher than expected for the current operating conditions. The IAT sensor's primary function is to measure the temperature of the air entering the engine's intake manifold, which is critical for the engine control module to operate correctly.

The importance of addressing P0113

The temperature of the air entering the engine affects performance, fuel efficiency and emissions. A high input signal from the IAT sensor can cause the engine control module to calculate an incorrect air density and, consequently, misadjust the air-fuel mixture. This can lead to a range of engine issues, including increased fuel consumption and rough idling, and can even potentially damage the engine over time.

Driving with error code P0113

Driving with the P0113 error code is not advisable. While the vehicle may still operate, the incorrect air-fuel mixture can lead to reduced performance, higher emissions and increased fuel consumption. More critically, prolonged driving under these conditions can cause further damage to engine components, such as the catalytic converter, which could lead to more significant and costly repairs in the future.

How do I know if there's an IAT sensor problem?

One or more of these issues could signal an issue with the IAT sensor, which will in turn throw a P0113 code.

Check engine light is illuminated

Reduced fuel efficiency

Rough idling or engine stalling

Difficulty starting the engine

Diagnosing error code P0113

A technician will typically start with a visual inspection of the IAT sensor and its wiring for any signs of damage or disconnection. Using a diagnostic scanner, the technician can observe the sensor's voltage signals to verify if they are outside the normal range for current operating conditions. Further testing may include checking the sensor's resistance with a multimeter, comparing it against manufacturer specifications to determine if the sensor itself is faulty.

Repairing error code P0113

Repairing the P0113 error involves addressing the root cause of the high input signal detected by the engine control module. This process may include:

Replacing a faulty IAT sensor

Repairing or replacing damaged wiring or connectors in the IAT sensor circuit

Cleaning the IAT sensor if it's dirty or obstructed

In rare cases, replacing or reprogramming the engine control module

Each repair step should be followed by clearing the error code from the engine control module and conducting a test drive to ensure the issue has been resolved. If so, the error code should not reappear.