P0520: Engine Oil Pressure Sensor Circuit Malfunction

What does error code P0520 mean?

The P0520 diagnostic trouble code stands for "Engine Oil Pressure Sensor Circuit Malfunction." This code indicates that the powertrain control module (PCM) has detected an issue with the oil pressure sensor or its circuit. The sensor monitors the engine's oil pressure and sends this information to the PCM, which uses it to regulate engine performance and ensure proper lubrication.

Why is P0520 important to address?

Proper oil pressure is critical for the engine's health. Insufficient oil pressure can lead to poor lubrication, causing excessive wear on engine components and potentially catastrophic engine failure. A malfunctioning sensor or circuit can prevent accurate oil pressure readings, compromising the powertrain control module's ability to protect the engine.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

Driving with the P0520 code is not recommended. While the error code could simply be the result of a faulty signal and the engine may still run, inaccurate oil pressure readings could also mask actual oil pressure issues, increasing the risk of severe engine damage. It is crucial to address this code promptly to avoid costly repairs.

Common symptoms of the P0520 error code

Illuminated check engine light

Oil pressure warning light on the dashboard

Fluctuating or inaccurate oil pressure gauge readings

Engine stalling or reduced performance

Unusual engine noises due to low oil pressure (in severe cases)

How is the P0520 error code diagnosed?

Diagnosing the P0520 code typically involves the following steps:

Retrieve the code : Use an OBD-II scanner to confirm the P0520 code and check for related codes.

: Use an OBD-II scanner to confirm the P0520 code and check for related codes. Inspect the oil quality : Check to make sure the engine oil is free of debris or metal shavings and isn't sludgy or milky.

: Check to make sure the engine oil is free of debris or metal shavings and isn't sludgy or milky. Test the wiring : Examine the sensor's circuit for frayed wires, damaged connectors or poor grounding.

: Examine the sensor's circuit for frayed wires, damaged connectors or poor grounding. Measure oil pressure: Use a mechanical gauge to verify the actual oil pressure and compare it to the manufacturer's specifications.

How is the P0520 error code repaired?

Repairs for the P0520 code may include:

Replacing the faulty oil pressure sensor.

Repairing or replacing damaged wiring or connectors in the sensor circuit.

Changing the engine oil and filter if contamination or viscosity issues are detected.

Cleaning the oil pressure sensor port to remove debris or blockages.

Addressing mechanical issues affecting oil pressure, such as a failing oil pump or clogged oil passages.

Updating or reprogramming the powertrain control module if necessary.

Related reading

If you have other error codes you'd like to research, check out Edmunds' library of OBD-II Diagnostic Trouble Codes.