P0562: System Voltage Low

The P0562 error code stands for "System Voltage Low." This code is triggered when the engine control module detects the vehicle's voltage is lower than the acceptable range, typically below 10 volts. This low voltage can affect various electrical components, leading to improper operation or failure.

Why it's important to address P0562

It is crucial to address the P0562 code because low voltage can cause numerous issues, including erratic behavior of electrical systems, poor engine performance, and potential damage to sensitive electronic components. Extended operation under low voltage conditions can result in battery drain and may leave the vehicle inoperable.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

Driving with a P0562 code is not advisable. The low system voltage can lead to unpredictable electrical issues, including power loss to critical systems like the engine and transmission control modules. This instability can compromise safety, especially in situations requiring reliable performance, such as during acceleration or when using safety features.

Common systems of P0562

  • Check engine light is illuminated

  • Dimming or flickering dashboard lights

  • Difficulty starting the engine

  • Erratic performance of electrical components (e.g., power windows, radio)

  • Warning lights for the battery or charging system

How to diagnose P0562

To diagnose the P0562 error code, technicians typically follow these steps:

  • Use an OBD-II scanner: Scan for the P0562 code and check for any additional codes that may provide context for the low voltage issue.

  • Inspect battery voltage: Measure the battery voltage using a multimeter. A healthy battery should read around 12.6 volts when the vehicle is off and about 13.7 to 14.7 volts when running.

  • Check battery connections: Inspect battery terminals and cables for corrosion, loose connections, or damage that may affect voltage delivery.

  • Test the alternator: Ensure the alternator is functioning correctly by checking its output voltage while the engine is running.

  • Examine wiring and grounds: Look for any damaged wires or poor ground connections in the electrical system that could contribute to low voltage readings.

How to repair P0562

Common repairs for the P0562 error code include:

  • Replace the battery: If the battery is weak or unable to hold a charge, replacing it can resolve the low voltage issue.

  • Repair or replace the alternator: If testing shows the alternator is not providing adequate voltage, repair or replacement may be necessary.

  • Clean or tighten connections: Clean corroded battery terminals and ensure all connections are secure to facilitate proper electrical flow.

  • Fix wiring issues: Repair any damaged wires or poor ground connections to restore proper voltage levels throughout the electrical system.

  • Clear the code and test: After repairs, clear the error code with an OBD-II scanner and test-drive the vehicle to ensure the issue is resolved and the code does not return.

