Used 2015 Nissan Juke Consumer Reviews
SNOW NO PROBLEM!!!!
Let me say I live in New Jersey and our winter's can be brutal or mild you never know. In the past I've had cars that were just terrible in snow and ice so much that I'd lose days at work because driving was just not an option. So I decided that I finally was going to buy either a Jeep Wrangler or something with AWD. After going to Jeep and they not being willing to come even close to my price range, I decided to take a look at the Nissan Juke. I was sceptical because it looks like an insect and rather small inside but when I walked into the dealership there is was in the color I loved fully loaded so I drove it and bought it. We've now had 2 good snow storms and last night I really tested my Juke in the snow. Drove on one of the worst mountainess roads in the middle of a snow storm and it being 16 degrees. As nervous as I was my Juke didn't skip a beat, not one time did it slide, loose grip or anything. I drove for 4 hours and nothing, drove perfectly in AWD. So I have to say I am completely pleased with my Juke and the AWD.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 2015 Juke SV
800 miles so far. The manual shift mode is great allows you to downshift without hitting the gas and run thru the simulated gears. I have run sport mode briefly, basically it kicks up the CVT 1,000 RPM's and you get a lot more torque, but the gas bill will skyrocket! I am getting somewhere around 30 mpg which is great. The seats are firm as is the ride, the tires are great. I'm single and not concerned the back seat is cramped (so is the new Jeep Renegade's, I picked to Juke over that for performance reasons). All in all I am happy. Waiting on y new K&N air filter to further enhance performance. I run premium gas, it does a better job and I am not concerend about the extra expense at 30 mpg.
Git up and gooo!
I drive 150 miles a day, and this great car makes it easy. Passing on the interstate is never an issue, just tap that gas peddle and she zooms. The Juke is not for tall or large in stature people though, it fits me perfect but I am 4'10 , my son had a hard time getting in...he's 6'2. She does amazing in the Colorado rain and snow, driving in the mountains is easier with fantastic handling and maneuverability. Storage is limited, but I added my own, some of the knobs and trim are cheaply made, but with just me in it, I won't have a problem. I absolutely love this zippy fun AWD crossover, perfect for a commuter!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2015 Juke Nismo (Silver)
The car drives good, and it is fun to drive as well. Dealer support (Auto Nation in Miami, FL) was non-existent; had to get service from a different, and very good, local Nissan dealer (Bill S.). At 10 months and 11000 miles, the intake manifold had to be replaced at no cost (other than the toll cost of the loaner provided by the dealer); it took several trips to the dealer to determine what the problem was, and about 7 days to get the whole thing resolved. At 2 1/2 years, both key fobs had to be reprogrammed at an out-of-poket cost of $135; this was not covered by the warranty. Overall, not worth the price: . low-tech for the price .ridden with multiple minor and not-so-minor electrical and mechanical issues . you must use premium gas, which it uses like there is no tomorrow . poor Nissan warranty; did not cover the reprogramming if the key fobs . The experience at Autonation Nissan of Miami-Dade county in South Florida was THE WORST ever, from sales to service! Pros: it is quick and fun to drive I traded in the Juke on 10/2018 for a 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road (= unmatched reliability) before the warranty on it ran off. Nissan = never again! I
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Juke NISMO RS, What Fun
This car is such a fun car to drive to work every day. We have a v8 4runner and a Honda S2000 also, and this Juke NISMO RS is a better daily driver than both because it is comfortable, quick, handles like on rails, stops on a dime and cost $30 to fill up with 93octane gas. We've driven the Juke RS from Philly to Boston several times and it eats up the 3rd world roads really easily and is fun carving up the on ramps too. No doubt about it, the AWD CVT Juke NISMO RS is a fun, practical car to drive daily.
Sponsored cars related to the Juke
Related Used 2015 Nissan Juke info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Sentra
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020