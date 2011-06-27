Used 2015 Nissan Juke Consumer Reviews

SNOW NO PROBLEM!!!! Jennifer , 02/16/2016 SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 48 of 48 people found this review helpful Let me say I live in New Jersey and our winter's can be brutal or mild you never know. In the past I've had cars that were just terrible in snow and ice so much that I'd lose days at work because driving was just not an option. So I decided that I finally was going to buy either a Jeep Wrangler or something with AWD. After going to Jeep and they not being willing to come even close to my price range, I decided to take a look at the Nissan Juke. I was sceptical because it looks like an insect and rather small inside but when I walked into the dealership there is was in the color I loved fully loaded so I drove it and bought it. We've now had 2 good snow storms and last night I really tested my Juke in the snow. Drove on one of the worst mountainess roads in the middle of a snow storm and it being 16 degrees. As nervous as I was my Juke didn't skip a beat, not one time did it slide, loose grip or anything. I drove for 4 hours and nothing, drove perfectly in AWD. So I have to say I am completely pleased with my Juke and the AWD. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2015 Juke SV rjfinva , 04/24/2015 SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful 800 miles so far. The manual shift mode is great allows you to downshift without hitting the gas and run thru the simulated gears. I have run sport mode briefly, basically it kicks up the CVT 1,000 RPM's and you get a lot more torque, but the gas bill will skyrocket! I am getting somewhere around 30 mpg which is great. The seats are firm as is the ride, the tires are great. I'm single and not concerned the back seat is cramped (so is the new Jeep Renegade's, I picked to Juke over that for performance reasons). All in all I am happy. Waiting on y new K&N air filter to further enhance performance. I run premium gas, it does a better job and I am not concerend about the extra expense at 30 mpg.

Git up and gooo! Jenn , 01/31/2016 S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I drive 150 miles a day, and this great car makes it easy. Passing on the interstate is never an issue, just tap that gas peddle and she zooms. The Juke is not for tall or large in stature people though, it fits me perfect but I am 4'10 , my son had a hard time getting in...he's 6'2. She does amazing in the Colorado rain and snow, driving in the mountains is easier with fantastic handling and maneuverability. Storage is limited, but I added my own, some of the knobs and trim are cheaply made, but with just me in it, I won't have a problem. I absolutely love this zippy fun AWD crossover, perfect for a commuter!

2015 Juke Nismo (Silver) Jose Penas , 12/31/2015 NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful The car drives good, and it is fun to drive as well. Dealer support (Auto Nation in Miami, FL) was non-existent; had to get service from a different, and very good, local Nissan dealer (Bill S.). At 10 months and 11000 miles, the intake manifold had to be replaced at no cost (other than the toll cost of the loaner provided by the dealer); it took several trips to the dealer to determine what the problem was, and about 7 days to get the whole thing resolved. At 2 1/2 years, both key fobs had to be reprogrammed at an out-of-poket cost of $135; this was not covered by the warranty. Overall, not worth the price: . low-tech for the price .ridden with multiple minor and not-so-minor electrical and mechanical issues . you must use premium gas, which it uses like there is no tomorrow . poor Nissan warranty; did not cover the reprogramming if the key fobs . The experience at Autonation Nissan of Miami-Dade county in South Florida was THE WORST ever, from sales to service! Pros: it is quick and fun to drive I traded in the Juke on 10/2018 for a 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road (= unmatched reliability) before the warranty on it ran off. Nissan = never again!