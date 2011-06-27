  1. Home
Used 2001 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Frontier
5(40%)4(45%)3(13%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.2
91 reviews
Been an outstanding truck

Dg, 09/02/2015
4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

First off I don't write reviews, but i thought I would make an exception. I bought my 2001 ad crew cab used in 2003 with about 30k on the clock. I have it a 3 inch lift and a few other mods, fast forward to 2015 and I still have the truck, 190k now and it still gets compliments and it still runs great. I would not hesitate to drive it anywhere, in fact I still use it to go on road trips across multiple states some times towing a travel trailer, it has held up well. I thought I would write this review because I've seen people say "I'll never buy a Nissan again" "my toyota never had problems" and that may be true, however I also have a 1990 hardbody that I bought used in 97 and it now is approaching the 300k Mark and other than 2 clutches and a timing chain, it's still running great, and i also have two very good friends who both have toyotas, both with 22re and both didn't make it very far past 145k before a rebuild was in order, now I'm not digging toyota, I believe they make good vehicles, and quite honestly ,that's what I originally wanted to buy, but I am far happier with my nissans. They have been super reliable, you will usually see the reviews of people who think they have been wronged somehow, and things do happen, but I have owned 4 kids and and they are very reliable. Love my frontier, it's been my daily driver for 12 years,and just now the leather seat is starting to wear out, supercharger is still original. It does not leak or burn anything, the gas mileage would be my only complaint. I average 15mpg but I also have larger tires...can't say enough good things about the truck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Daily commuters delight

daily commuter, 09/04/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck in 2001. my registration date was 9-11. This truck got 94,000 on original tires. 105,000 on brakes. 160,000 and counting on the clutch. I just took off the seat covers and the seats are like brand new. I'm giving the truck to my son and I believe he will continue to enjoy it. I just got the front wheel alignment done for the first time last week. Mostly freeway miles but I have taken it in the mountains and to the ocean. I got 24 miles to the gallon but I had to cruise at 63 miles an hour to do it. If you put 89 octane in it you will get the 27 miles a gallon they claim. And you get to go 65 miles an hour. I will miss this vehicle.

Most reliable vehicle we have ever owned

amd6577, 04/25/2014
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bought this 2001 Frontier XE brand new in fall 2000. It has never been our primary vehicle, but has been driven almost daily since we've had it, and has made its fair share of several-hour trips. I cannot adequately describe how reliable and drama-free this truck has been. Our plan is to keep it forever!

True to it's Nissan/Datsun heritage

anymouse1, 02/13/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've owned 3 of these trucks, starting with a 1970 Datsun PL521 (my first truck), and a 95 Nissan Hardbody XE. This 2001 base model XE 4 cylinder 5 speed is as good and reliable as the prior trucks. I bought it in June 2008 and it had only 85K on it. It now has 116K, and is barely broken in. When I first got it, I repainted it the original Silver and installed a new set of Firestone A/T tires. I've only performed basics maintenance and a tune up and a newer battery. I've driven this truck on one long trip to MO to bring back a bass boat from my Dad's place. It towed pretty well, even in the Western VA mountains. (3rd gear up hills) I highly recommend this truck!

The best truck I will ever own.

chrischris70, 01/30/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My grandfather bought this truck in 2001 on 9-21, while he was on his only break back in town from helping clean up the 9-11 wreckage. This truck had 127,615 miles on it the day that it was totaled, and it held up very well every mile. Even after a 60 MPH crash it was running (very poorly I mind you, but running none the less) and I was able to drive it off of the road out of danger of further collisions. The wreck was not due to blind spots or and defect with the truck, it was do to the 72 year old woman who had no legal rights to be driving, pulling out in front of me while I was going highway speeds. The truck was always a great, dependable vehicle and I never had any issues with it. The visibility of this tuck, had helped me avoid many accidents. The dynamics of the vehicle allowed me to maneuver it to keep the accident from killing anyone, and I was successful ensring that there were no serious injuries, and the biggest injury being a black eye. The truck always got great gas mileage compared to other vehicles of similar years. I will miss this truck. It was a very reliable truck, and it had good dead start acceleration for if I needed it. I will be looking for another one if I can find one, and will be buying it because I trust and love this truck. I strongly recommend one.

