Used 2001 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

Been an outstanding truck Dg , 09/02/2015 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful First off I don't write reviews, but i thought I would make an exception. I bought my 2001 ad crew cab used in 2003 with about 30k on the clock. I have it a 3 inch lift and a few other mods, fast forward to 2015 and I still have the truck, 190k now and it still gets compliments and it still runs great. I would not hesitate to drive it anywhere, in fact I still use it to go on road trips across multiple states some times towing a travel trailer, it has held up well. I thought I would write this review because I've seen people say "I'll never buy a Nissan again" "my toyota never had problems" and that may be true, however I also have a 1990 hardbody that I bought used in 97 and it now is approaching the 300k Mark and other than 2 clutches and a timing chain, it's still running great, and i also have two very good friends who both have toyotas, both with 22re and both didn't make it very far past 145k before a rebuild was in order, now I'm not digging toyota, I believe they make good vehicles, and quite honestly ,that's what I originally wanted to buy, but I am far happier with my nissans. They have been super reliable, you will usually see the reviews of people who think they have been wronged somehow, and things do happen, but I have owned 4 kids and and they are very reliable. Love my frontier, it's been my daily driver for 12 years,and just now the leather seat is starting to wear out, supercharger is still original. It does not leak or burn anything, the gas mileage would be my only complaint. I average 15mpg but I also have larger tires...can't say enough good things about the truck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Daily commuters delight daily commuter , 09/04/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my truck in 2001. my registration date was 9-11. This truck got 94,000 on original tires. 105,000 on brakes. 160,000 and counting on the clutch. I just took off the seat covers and the seats are like brand new. I'm giving the truck to my son and I believe he will continue to enjoy it. I just got the front wheel alignment done for the first time last week. Mostly freeway miles but I have taken it in the mountains and to the ocean. I got 24 miles to the gallon but I had to cruise at 63 miles an hour to do it. If you put 89 octane in it you will get the 27 miles a gallon they claim. And you get to go 65 miles an hour. I will miss this vehicle. Report Abuse

Most reliable vehicle we have ever owned amd6577 , 04/25/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this 2001 Frontier XE brand new in fall 2000. It has never been our primary vehicle, but has been driven almost daily since we've had it, and has made its fair share of several-hour trips. I cannot adequately describe how reliable and drama-free this truck has been. Our plan is to keep it forever! Report Abuse

True to it's Nissan/Datsun heritage anymouse1 , 02/13/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned 3 of these trucks, starting with a 1970 Datsun PL521 (my first truck), and a 95 Nissan Hardbody XE. This 2001 base model XE 4 cylinder 5 speed is as good and reliable as the prior trucks. I bought it in June 2008 and it had only 85K on it. It now has 116K, and is barely broken in. When I first got it, I repainted it the original Silver and installed a new set of Firestone A/T tires. I've only performed basics maintenance and a tune up and a newer battery. I've driven this truck on one long trip to MO to bring back a bass boat from my Dad's place. It towed pretty well, even in the Western VA mountains. (3rd gear up hills) I highly recommend this truck! Report Abuse