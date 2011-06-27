2019 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

Great car except....... Norman Meyerowitz , 01/13/2019 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 83 of 91 people found this review helpful I very much like most aspects of the 2019 Altima SV. It's quick, has a lot of technology, very nice styling, and is mostly comfortable. What I don't like is that the ride is very stiff. On asphalt, it floats down the road like the best of them. On rougher surfaces such as poured concrete and older roads, you really feel each bump. When hitting a pothole, of which there are many in the NY/NJ region, there hardly seems to be any absorption of the impact. At first, I thought it may be the tires, but the Continentals that are standard equipment, are supposed to be an absorbent tire. The car is quiet. Engine noise is minimal, even when accelerating hard. Steering is a little bit on the light side. Would like some more road feedback, but it's easy to drive. Cornering is very precise. I like the Pro Pilot Assist feature, especially in stop and go traffic on the highway. It eliminates (or reduces) the possibility of rear-ending the car in front by accident. It also helps keep the car centered in it's lane. Those are great features, especially when feeling fatigued. Overall, I like the car. I like that I don't yet see hundreds more on the roads yet. I wish though that Nissan would find a way to soften and smoothen the ride. Maybe with enough consumer feedback, they will. By the way, this is my fourth Altima. It's definetly a step up from the 2015 I was driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I LOVE my Altima!! Lisa , 04/01/2019 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I have had a Dodge Durango that I really liked and just sold my 2009 Rogue that I absolutely loved but NOTHING tops this Altima. It is so luxurious on the inside and literally drives like a sports car. I really love the way the steering wheel feels like a sports car. The car is extremely tight and drives like a charm. I really love this car and would recommend it over and over again! Report Abuse

Better than Accord or Camry at a cheaper price!! Jason , 04/12/2019 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful After my wife totaled our 2017 Hyundai Sonata we spent more than a month looking for a replacement. We drove the Camry (both hybrid and non-hybrid), Accord (hybrid, 1.5t, and 2.0t), Sonata (hybrid and non hybrid), Optima, Legacy, Clarity, and Insight before driving the Altima. When it came right down to it, we found the Altima to be better in all areas, especially simplicity. That may sound strange but most of the cars rely too much on touch screen and menus that take too much attention away from driving. The people who complain about the CVT transmission may no realize that the Accord has already switched to CVT and the 2020 Camry is also slated to be CVT. I have owned several CVT cars and while it does take some getting used to but it operates just fine! The 19" wheels on the Platinum trim we got make handling and traction great and we are thoroughly happy with the car!! We worked 3 dealerships against each other and ended up getting the car for $10,000 off dealer sticker including a lifetime power train warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'm in love A Suzy chertik , 05/05/2019 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Super smooth and comfortable ride. Great acceleration, awesome stero and over the top tech for safety and convenience Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse