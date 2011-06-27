2019 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews
Great car except.......
I very much like most aspects of the 2019 Altima SV. It's quick, has a lot of technology, very nice styling, and is mostly comfortable. What I don't like is that the ride is very stiff. On asphalt, it floats down the road like the best of them. On rougher surfaces such as poured concrete and older roads, you really feel each bump. When hitting a pothole, of which there are many in the NY/NJ region, there hardly seems to be any absorption of the impact. At first, I thought it may be the tires, but the Continentals that are standard equipment, are supposed to be an absorbent tire. The car is quiet. Engine noise is minimal, even when accelerating hard. Steering is a little bit on the light side. Would like some more road feedback, but it's easy to drive. Cornering is very precise. I like the Pro Pilot Assist feature, especially in stop and go traffic on the highway. It eliminates (or reduces) the possibility of rear-ending the car in front by accident. It also helps keep the car centered in it's lane. Those are great features, especially when feeling fatigued. Overall, I like the car. I like that I don't yet see hundreds more on the roads yet. I wish though that Nissan would find a way to soften and smoothen the ride. Maybe with enough consumer feedback, they will. By the way, this is my fourth Altima. It's definetly a step up from the 2015 I was driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE my Altima!!
I have had a Dodge Durango that I really liked and just sold my 2009 Rogue that I absolutely loved but NOTHING tops this Altima. It is so luxurious on the inside and literally drives like a sports car. I really love the way the steering wheel feels like a sports car. The car is extremely tight and drives like a charm. I really love this car and would recommend it over and over again!
Better than Accord or Camry at a cheaper price!!
After my wife totaled our 2017 Hyundai Sonata we spent more than a month looking for a replacement. We drove the Camry (both hybrid and non-hybrid), Accord (hybrid, 1.5t, and 2.0t), Sonata (hybrid and non hybrid), Optima, Legacy, Clarity, and Insight before driving the Altima. When it came right down to it, we found the Altima to be better in all areas, especially simplicity. That may sound strange but most of the cars rely too much on touch screen and menus that take too much attention away from driving. The people who complain about the CVT transmission may no realize that the Accord has already switched to CVT and the 2020 Camry is also slated to be CVT. I have owned several CVT cars and while it does take some getting used to but it operates just fine! The 19" wheels on the Platinum trim we got make handling and traction great and we are thoroughly happy with the car!! We worked 3 dealerships against each other and ended up getting the car for $10,000 off dealer sticker including a lifetime power train warranty.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm in love
Super smooth and comfortable ride. Great acceleration, awesome stero and over the top tech for safety and convenience
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bang for your buck?
Since purchase on October 31st 2018 -car has been in shop for the same issue several times. When riding over bumps there is a loud banging noise coming from rear underneath of car. Rear passengers really feel the bang. A Nissan representative went out to dealership to investigate and report back to his team. Issue cannot be resolved. Car was dismantled and put back together piece by piece and tested each time and still bangs. Sent letter to Nisssn to offer one more chance to fix before filing lemon law.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Altima
Related 2019 Nissan Altima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7