Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Love My New Altima Hybrid
davepw, 02/27/2011
13 of 14 people found this review helpful
This car is exactly what I was looking for -- great mileage, exceptional styling, sporty/fun to drive, reliable, excellent value.
Report Abuse
love my altima!
smsimmons, 01/03/2011
24 of 63 people found this review helpful
Bought this at the end of 2010 in order to take advantage of the federal tax write off as well as the Nissan incentives. Financially, it was a great deal as we achieved a savings of $10k. Plus, I love these cars. The last time I bought a brand new car was my 1992 Nissan Altima which was incredibly reliable and fun to drive. I have driven numerous other cars since then, but getting this one was like getting "back in the saddle" so to speak. Love my car!
Report Abuse
Love my Hybrid
hbrhonda, 09/19/2012
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I have had mine for 2 years and there is nothing I would change. I haven't had anything break or wear out.
Report Abuse
