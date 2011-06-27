  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima Hybrid
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Altima Hybrid
5(86%)4(9%)3(0%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.7
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Altima Hybrids for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,069 - $4,989
Used Altima Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it

DAVID CARLSON, 10/27/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This was my first Nissan and hybrid. The car is a pleasure to drive. Has room for three grand children in the back seat and with the four door model can enter and exit easily. I am glad I did not buy an SUV instead. Getting 37 to 39 mpg ans saving every day.

Report Abuse

Never mind hybrid

one, 02/13/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drive this as a company vehicle. Nissan spec 35MPG city has to happen yet. I drive it very gently and it gets around 25MPG when cold. When driving in cold weather, it takes around 10 miles of driving before the vehicle starts going in EV mode. Once the EV mode starts working, MPG get better, around 31MPG. Engine restarts are very noticeable with some hesitation. For those reasons I would never buy this as personal vehicle as the gas sevings are marginal and do not justify the extra sticker price and possible problems associated with extra technology. Go with the 2.5 gas instead.

Report Abuse

6 good years

T Holland, 04/09/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Six years, 150K miles and I still love my car. I got rear-ended the other day. Looking at the damage, you'd think I'd be hurt, but I'm not. I'm hoping the insurance company doesn't total my car. You'd think I'd be hoping for it, but at 150K miles, my car showed no signs of letting up. Drives well. Safe. Economical. Good looking. Not a ton of trunk space in a hybrid, but I used the heck out of mine with no problems.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Read this Review

Sam, 11/29/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great. Car. Great Value. I got a fully loaded Altima MSRP 34,910 for 31,100. $500 Cash back, 0.9%, and $2350 tax credit. Even though the Ford Fusion gets better gas mileage, you can't compare the value. You just can't. Fords Sync system is cooler, but not worth the money you could be saving. All I can tell you is, NO regrets. None. Best value and fun for your money. Nissan also Offers a 8 year / 150,000 mile warranty bumper to bumper warranty. I got mine for $2,100. That made a huge difference. Think about that warranty...it's an excellent deal!

Report Abuse

Peppiest and nices looking of the Hybrid

Chris, 12/13/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is an early review so I'll amend it later if anything changes. Like the previous reviewer, I was looking at the Milan/Fusion hybrids (other models are not practical for New England driving, in my opinion) and was most tempted by the superior gas mileage (and in my state, sales tax is waived for vehicle getting over 40mpg). Not something to off-handedly dismiss. HOWEVER, the pickup and styling of this care just smokes the Fusion/Milan. Although I'm doing this mostly for environmental concerns; I still care about aesthetics. My model is fully loaded.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Altima Hybrids for sale

Related Used 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles