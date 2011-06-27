Used 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Love it DAVID CARLSON , 10/27/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This was my first Nissan and hybrid. The car is a pleasure to drive. Has room for three grand children in the back seat and with the four door model can enter and exit easily. I am glad I did not buy an SUV instead. Getting 37 to 39 mpg ans saving every day. Report Abuse

Never mind hybrid one , 02/13/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I drive this as a company vehicle. Nissan spec 35MPG city has to happen yet. I drive it very gently and it gets around 25MPG when cold. When driving in cold weather, it takes around 10 miles of driving before the vehicle starts going in EV mode. Once the EV mode starts working, MPG get better, around 31MPG. Engine restarts are very noticeable with some hesitation. For those reasons I would never buy this as personal vehicle as the gas sevings are marginal and do not justify the extra sticker price and possible problems associated with extra technology. Go with the 2.5 gas instead.

6 good years T Holland , 04/09/2016 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Six years, 150K miles and I still love my car. I got rear-ended the other day. Looking at the damage, you'd think I'd be hurt, but I'm not. I'm hoping the insurance company doesn't total my car. You'd think I'd be hoping for it, but at 150K miles, my car showed no signs of letting up. Drives well. Safe. Economical. Good looking. Not a ton of trunk space in a hybrid, but I used the heck out of mine with no problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Read this Review Sam , 11/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great. Car. Great Value. I got a fully loaded Altima MSRP 34,910 for 31,100. $500 Cash back, 0.9%, and $2350 tax credit. Even though the Ford Fusion gets better gas mileage, you can't compare the value. You just can't. Fords Sync system is cooler, but not worth the money you could be saving. All I can tell you is, NO regrets. None. Best value and fun for your money. Nissan also Offers a 8 year / 150,000 mile warranty bumper to bumper warranty. I got mine for $2,100. That made a huge difference. Think about that warranty...it's an excellent deal!