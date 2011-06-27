2020 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

I own a 370Z, and as an Enthusiast, I can tell you first hand that all the ratings on Edmunds.com for this vehicle are bogus being under rated. Put a BMW or Mercedes, Audi or Porsche badge on the Z and Edmunds no doubt will rate it 10 points on all categories. I can Guarantee everything about the car is at least an 8 or a 9 points if you are an enthusiast like me who appreciates Sports Cars, all without paying the exorbitant pricing of a Designer Euro-Trash Snobby Car: Looks, Style, Sportiness, Fast, Agile, Comfortable, Nibble, Low cost of Maintenance, Awesome Engine (bullet proof pedigreed V6 used in the Infinity line), Awesome Tranny (especially with the Synchro-Rev Match) - You'll fall in love quick with the car after your first test drive. Disregard the ratings on Edmunds, they don't reflect the actual car - test it yourself and you'll see.

Joe Moriss , 08/14/2020 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

The 370z is the last of its kind and it is worth every penny. Admidtedly, it's not as comfortable as a Cadillac, but nobody should buy a car like this and expect a totally comfortable ride. It's difficult to take Edmunds review too seirously when it is littered with factual errors. Two glaring examples, the C8 is rear-mid engine not front, the 370z Sport IS avaialble with an automatic only the base model is not. Also, why are they mentionning cars that cost twice as much (Corvette, Jaguar, Porsche, etc.)? Why do they fail to mention that both the Miata and the BRZ/GT 86 are very much underpowered. The 370z is not perfect, but I have yet to meet a Z owner that does not love the car.