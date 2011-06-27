Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews
2017 Nissan 370Z Nismo
William Huff, 02/03/2018
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
Awesome car! The car commands respect. Very fun Sports Car! You need this!
Loving it
VMayes, 01/03/2019
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I love my 2017 370Z Nismo Tech
Very fun and peppy convertible!
Ty B., 02/25/2019
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Cons - 1) road noise, but it is a soft top convertible; 2) blind spots are awful; 3) hard to clean inside of back window. Besides the Cons, it's a great sports car!
Great cat
P, 09/24/2019
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Super great car
Used but not abused
Dr. J. Cabrera., 05/11/2020
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Bought this blue touring 370Z with only 8,900 miles and in great condition and I love it. The auto trans is awesome with paddle shifters and the price was in line with a cheap basic new Econo car. It is an old design but very well made and highly desirable for true car aficionados. Highly recommended if you find one well taken care off.
