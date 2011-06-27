  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2015 Nissan 370Z
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 370Z
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale
List Price Range
$16,414 - $28,282
Used 370Z for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Party of two

Roberto Chavez, 04/09/2016
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought the base model....fun to drive. Basic interior not much to worry about on instruments. Noisy but you get used to it. Basic sound system. ..next time I'll save up more for the navigation package and backup camera. Didn't realize how much difference it would make. After one year of owning the Z, I love driving it. It turns heads, gets compliments and receive thumbs up from strangers. Not much room for much inside but great for road trips and even running errands. Five Stars!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Phil 2015 370

Phil, 09/14/2017
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It's a lot of fun everything is up to par 10 times better than my 75 to 80

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Should it stay or should it go?

Patty T., 06/25/2018
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car is awesome to drive and awesome to look at. I have leased it for 3 years and now I need to decide whether I should keep it or return it. It's a 2015 with 7500 miles on it - yes 7500. Has never seen a car wash - I always hand washed it. No one scratch or scuff on it. It's out of warranty.....the only bad. If you are thinking about buying one - do it. Get the convertible.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great acceleration and handling

JR, 05/21/2019
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

You'll be buying a good bit of gas but it's well worth it. The Roadster Touring Sport is loaded! Cooled and heated seats. A bit of a harsh ride and a little road noise are more than compensated by the fantastic handling and power of this little beast. Wouldn't trade mine except for another Z!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fun and fast

Marty, 03/15/2020
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Excellent coupe car nothing bad to say about it. Is just a two seater car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale

Related Used 2015 Nissan 370Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles