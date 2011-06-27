Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews
Party of two
Bought the base model....fun to drive. Basic interior not much to worry about on instruments. Noisy but you get used to it. Basic sound system. ..next time I'll save up more for the navigation package and backup camera. Didn't realize how much difference it would make. After one year of owning the Z, I love driving it. It turns heads, gets compliments and receive thumbs up from strangers. Not much room for much inside but great for road trips and even running errands. Five Stars!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Phil 2015 370
It's a lot of fun everything is up to par 10 times better than my 75 to 80
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Should it stay or should it go?
The car is awesome to drive and awesome to look at. I have leased it for 3 years and now I need to decide whether I should keep it or return it. It's a 2015 with 7500 miles on it - yes 7500. Has never seen a car wash - I always hand washed it. No one scratch or scuff on it. It's out of warranty.....the only bad. If you are thinking about buying one - do it. Get the convertible.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great acceleration and handling
You'll be buying a good bit of gas but it's well worth it. The Roadster Touring Sport is loaded! Cooled and heated seats. A bit of a harsh ride and a little road noise are more than compensated by the fantastic handling and power of this little beast. Wouldn't trade mine except for another Z!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun and fast
Excellent coupe car nothing bad to say about it. Is just a two seater car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2015 Nissan 370Z info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan Titan 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2019 NV200
- Nissan Frontier 2019
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- Nissan GT-R 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2019