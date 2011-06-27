Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

Party of two Roberto Chavez , 04/09/2016 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought the base model....fun to drive. Basic interior not much to worry about on instruments. Noisy but you get used to it. Basic sound system. ..next time I'll save up more for the navigation package and backup camera. Didn't realize how much difference it would make. After one year of owning the Z, I love driving it. It turns heads, gets compliments and receive thumbs up from strangers. Not much room for much inside but great for road trips and even running errands. Five Stars! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Phil 2015 370 Phil , 09/14/2017 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It's a lot of fun everything is up to par 10 times better than my 75 to 80 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Should it stay or should it go? Patty T. , 06/25/2018 Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car is awesome to drive and awesome to look at. I have leased it for 3 years and now I need to decide whether I should keep it or return it. It's a 2015 with 7500 miles on it - yes 7500. Has never seen a car wash - I always hand washed it. No one scratch or scuff on it. It's out of warranty.....the only bad. If you are thinking about buying one - do it. Get the convertible. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great acceleration and handling JR , 05/21/2019 Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful You'll be buying a good bit of gas but it's well worth it. The Roadster Touring Sport is loaded! Cooled and heated seats. A bit of a harsh ride and a little road noise are more than compensated by the fantastic handling and power of this little beast. Wouldn't trade mine except for another Z! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse