2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Consumer Reviews
I love this Mini
After a series of Jeep Wranglers I wanted to go the opposite direction. From sluggish to peppy and from cumbersome to precise. What a joy this little pup is! Like a Wrangler, there is a give-and-take feel...a love/hate relationship that adds up to a love affair unlike most other cars I've owned. It's why I enjoyed my Jeeps and why I so much enjoy my Mini. If these cost $80k you would say...so now I see why. They are quality well beyond the price tag and driving one is a sheer joy. Keep wanting to get in and go somewhere I don't need to go. Update to my review after 12k additional miles of fun; Ditto to the above!! ZERO issues. I will probably trade this 2016 Mini Hardtop S for a JCW version in the next year or so.
Mini of Glencoe
Ric Tryce is an incredible sales man. He was so patient even though I was all over the place as far as not knowing what I really wanted to buy. I changed my opinion on the car color I wanted about 5 times and he always made sure that I would get the car that I wanted and the style of Mini that I wanted. If I ever need to buy a car again, I will go back to Ric as he made the process so easy and most of all pleasurable. I love that even though I changed my mind so many times he kept a very cool attitude and didn't send me somewhere else 🤪
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mini Amount Of Choices
The best thing about a Mini was the ability to make it your own — colors, wheels, options, etc. I was interested in a Mini Cooper 4-door hardtop. I wanted Electric Blue, with 16 inch wheels and no sunroof. For 2019 that means choosing a new trim called Classic. Unfortunately, it only comes in 4 colors (none of them blue), 15 inch wheels and no other individual options. If I wanted blue with my desired wheels I would have to spend $3000 more for the Premium trim that includes stuff I don’t want like the sunroof. What happened, Mini? A huge disappointment. I was ready to buy the car until I found this out. Now I’m looking elsewhere. Bummer.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Zipping Around
The Mini is such a fun car to drive. Roomier than expected.
Sponsored cars related to the Hardtop 4 Door
Related 2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- MINI Countryman 2020
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 Clubman
- MINI Convertible 2019
- 2019 Convertible
- 2020 Convertible
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Countryman
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE