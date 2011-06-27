2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Consumer Reviews

Should have kept my 2015 model Mr Pearce , 10/11/2018 Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful Recently upgraded my lease to the 2019 model in solaris orange. I regret the decision 100%. Acceleration is poor as the automatic gearbox struggle to work out which gear it should be in. In turn, this means there is significant turbo lag. On motorways this performance issue is obvious, especially when changing lanes. In city traffic, good luck accelerating out of a corner. Also gone in the 2019 model is the hidden dash storage above the glove box and the netting storage pouces on the sides of the footwells. I opted not to get the premium sound upgrade - a choice I regret. The audio quality is like that on a Versa or Rio with less speakers. A very sad Mini. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Another Mini S Gene , 02/02/2019 Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful This is our second Mini S. The first we had for twelve years. We love the style, performance and handling. Not inexpensive to buy or maintain, buy a joy to drive.

Best Yet Bill - Seattle , 09/21/2019 Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had a 2006 for 12 years, loved it, and gave it to our daughter. I never thought I'd love the 2019 as much. OMG, it's TWICE the fun to drive, and the best car I've owned in 50 years of driving, including 3 old Porsches. The Cooper S coupe can be hot in sport mode, but still have more than enough acceleration in green mode.I got the manual because the driving experience is awesome ! I always take the long way home. .Looks great, moonwalk grey- easiest car to keep clean I've owned.