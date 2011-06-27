2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Consumer Reviews
Should have kept my 2015 model
Recently upgraded my lease to the 2019 model in solaris orange. I regret the decision 100%. Acceleration is poor as the automatic gearbox struggle to work out which gear it should be in. In turn, this means there is significant turbo lag. On motorways this performance issue is obvious, especially when changing lanes. In city traffic, good luck accelerating out of a corner. Also gone in the 2019 model is the hidden dash storage above the glove box and the netting storage pouces on the sides of the footwells. I opted not to get the premium sound upgrade - a choice I regret. The audio quality is like that on a Versa or Rio with less speakers. A very sad Mini.
Another Mini S
This is our second Mini S. The first we had for twelve years. We love the style, performance and handling. Not inexpensive to buy or maintain, buy a joy to drive.
Best Yet
I had a 2006 for 12 years, loved it, and gave it to our daughter. I never thought I'd love the 2019 as much. OMG, it's TWICE the fun to drive, and the best car I've owned in 50 years of driving, including 3 old Porsches. The Cooper S coupe can be hot in sport mode, but still have more than enough acceleration in green mode.I got the manual because the driving experience is awesome ! I always take the long way home. .Looks great, moonwalk grey- easiest car to keep clean I've owned.
Basic review, generally happy
It’s a good car. We were buying to add a mommy-only car. Looked for cute, white, and cheap with a manual transmission. Fortunately we found one that had been on the lot for 7 months and it was nearing the end of the month. They offered, we countered, met near the middle: negotiating! We had financing and insurance already lined up outside the dealership. Good credit and budget planning helped too.
