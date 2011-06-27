Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Features & Specs
|Overview
See Mariner Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|420.0/405.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Torque
|124 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Front track
|61.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3787 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4707 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|920 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|29.0 degrees
|Length
|174.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|70.4 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Rear track
|60.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P235/70R16 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Mariner Hybrid
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,950
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons