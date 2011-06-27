Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews
Pleasantly Surprised
I needed a reliable second car for the family and the dealership had this cream-puff on the lot. Garage kept, prestine condition. Have had it two weeks and am enjoying the 45 mile round trip commute to work. Surprisingly great gas milage, I use premium in the tank. Smoother than silk ride, corners like a dream. I definitely feel safe having my family in the car. I forsee many excellent years in this beauty. By the way, this is my first Ford...swore I would never own one...previously only owned Japanese or German...making a believer out of me.
AAA Excellent Car
This car handles like a dream. I don't know where some of the people get off giving it a bad review. I am 43 years old and have driven everything from Beetles to Vettes. This is a great car for the money, runs strong and mileage is fine. Especially for a big car. This car looks and runs great.
A Real Car
The rear wheel drive remains appealing to this buyer given the mechanical simplicity of the power train. Proper winter snow tires are essential for driving on snow and ice and where permitted studded tires improve traction immeasurably. I have owned Lincolns through the years and the Marquis is of equal space and ride quality at a significantly lesser price.
Seat Belt Problem
I like the car in every way. It gets 19 mpg city/hwy. One can only sit on 3/4 of the front seats as the seat belt receptor is solid and sticks up through the seat. It can not be moved. Without that seat belt reception problem, one could sit in the middle of the seat and get support on the right side of the cushion. As it is one sits on the left side support and middle of seat: extremely uncomfortable. It would be ok for a small person, i.e., 100 pounds or less could sit in middle.
Have to trade!
I've had this car for nearly 3 years and love it..Very comfortable ride and great hwy. mileage (25 mpg). Only bad thing is town mileage is 12 mpg. The only thing that has gone wrong with this unit is the heater fan went out. With the leather interior it's very similiar to the Lincoln..body mounted on same platform. Purchased this car for $9,000 less than same year Lincoln. If you're looking for a large comfortable car with great hwy. mileage you won't find better in this price range....Now the sad note....I have to purchase an Expedition 4x4 for my business and we all know what kind of mileage they get.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Marquis
Related Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons