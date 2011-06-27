  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2015 SLK-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque398 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower415 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
designo Classic Red Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
designo Platinum White Leather Packageyes
AMG Handling Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
AMG Carbon Styling Packageyes
designo Porcelain Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
KEYLESS-GOyes
Digital Dual Zone Climate Controlyes
Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiringyes
Becker MAP PILOT Navigation Systemyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Black Roof w/Headliner (SPC)yes
AIRGUIDE Windstopyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roofyes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length163.2 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey
  • designo Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Porcelain Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White Leather, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • Bi-Color Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
