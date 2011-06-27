  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 SLC-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,300
See SLC-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5550 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,300
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Premium 2 Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
AMG Handling Packageyes
Night Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,300
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,300
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Deletion of Red Seatbelts to Blackyes
Garmin Map Pilotyes
Analog Clock on Dashboardyes
RadioComand system w/navigation
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panelsyes
Compass in Mirroryes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,300
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Panoramic Roof w/MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
18" AMG 10-spoke (Black)yes
Color-keyed Side Mirrorsyes
18" AMG 10-spoke (Titanium)yes
Wheel Locksyes
18" AMG multispoke (Titanium)yes
Chrome Hood Fin Coversyes
Black Roof w/Headliner for Sun Protectionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length163.1 in.
Curb weight3541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Magno Shadow Grey (Matte)
  • Mars Red
  • Indium Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Platinum White/Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,300
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See SLC-Class Inventory

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles