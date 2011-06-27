Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/536.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|384 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5550 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
|Premium 2 Package
|yes
|Premium 3 Package
|yes
|AMG Handling Package
|yes
|Night Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|11 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|500 watts stereo output
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Deletion of Red Seatbelts to Black
|yes
|Garmin Map Pilot
|yes
|Analog Clock on Dashboard
|yes
|Radio
|Comand system w/navigation
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panels
|yes
|Compass in Mirror
|yes
|Smartphone Integration Package
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|premium leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Panoramic Roof w/MAGIC SKY CONTROL
|yes
|18" AMG 10-spoke (Black)
|yes
|Color-keyed Side Mirrors
|yes
|18" AMG 10-spoke (Titanium)
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|18" AMG multispoke (Titanium)
|yes
|Chrome Hood Fin Covers
|yes
|Black Roof w/Headliner for Sun Protection
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|163.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3541 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.3 in.
|Wheel base
|95.7 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/35R18 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
