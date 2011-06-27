  1. Home
Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

5(77%)4(17%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
35 reviews
Classic and Reliable

Gabriel Welch, 12/18/2016
CLK320 2dr Coupe
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 1999 MB CLK320 with 108,000 miles from a private seller. It was probably the best vehicle I have ever had the pleasure of owning. The Benz has a timeless look to it. It's classic and it's sleek. Don't buy this car if you don't like having an audience watch you drive because this vehicle truly is an eye catcher. Performance wise, I was blown away from the moment I test drove it. The car is fast and powerful. It shifts smoothly and drives strong. There was not one mechanical flaw the entire time I owned it. It was easily the most comfortable car I've ever sat in too! And the technology was great for a '99. I wish I never sold my Mercedes!

Built to Last

Ron, 05/28/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Bought this car as a used Starmark auto the year it came out and having driven it for 10 years now I have had almost zero repairs other than standard maintenance. Recently my car was hit hard by another car right at the drivers door and both the car and I were just fine-not the same with their car. This car is a tank that is light on its feet, beautiful to drive and look at and it has performed beyond expectation. Only drawback are the upkeep on the low profile front tires which require changing often.

15 going on 30--A future classic

dadconsult, 02/23/2014
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I picked up my '99 CLK 430 for a song...and at 131,000 miles it runs and drives like new. The interior is flawless, leather seats show no wear and tear whatsoever. Power to spare, which is very evident when pulling onto an interstate vs my prior car, a V6 Accord. However, the Accord's ride was far better, the trade-off of a drivers' car. It is, however, much quieter and despite being 9 years older, feels more solid and well-built (it's German-built, mine has AMG trim) than the Accord. Now the rest of the story--it's a salvage car, was in an accident that took out the drivers' side front fender and bumper. Was repaired and cannot tell it was ever touched, no consequences are evident.

Great fun to drive car

Kawl, 02/02/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought this car about a year and a half ago and have loved driving it. It is a great strong car that always has a little more power when you need it. It is a solid car that continues to impress me. Things do break on the car but it seems to have a backup for everything. The sunroof sometimes stops but pressing the button in a different direction makes it work, then works later just fine. I also had a crankshaft sensor malfunction but was less than 150 dollars to fix. So far great luck with the car and it still looks brand new.

Still Looks & Drives Great!

realrideracing, 02/13/2013
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

It seems that the W208 class (1998 - 2002)Mercedes Benz CLK has built up quite a following. Whenever I browse through the Mercedes Benz forums, there's no shortage of diehard W208 fans. We've had ours for a few years and love it still. With nearly 125,000 miles on the odometer, she seems like she'll do another 125,000 miles easily. Keep up on maintenance and you'll have no problems with the car. Acceleration is better than our newer E-Class. But the short wheel base of the CLK makes it a harsher ride. We have the AMG wheel package so that doesn't help. Like all MBZ cars, steering response isn't very sharp but once you get used to it, this car just corners like it's on rails!

