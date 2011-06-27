Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews
Classic and Reliable
I purchased my 1999 MB CLK320 with 108,000 miles from a private seller. It was probably the best vehicle I have ever had the pleasure of owning. The Benz has a timeless look to it. It's classic and it's sleek. Don't buy this car if you don't like having an audience watch you drive because this vehicle truly is an eye catcher. Performance wise, I was blown away from the moment I test drove it. The car is fast and powerful. It shifts smoothly and drives strong. There was not one mechanical flaw the entire time I owned it. It was easily the most comfortable car I've ever sat in too! And the technology was great for a '99. I wish I never sold my Mercedes!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Built to Last
Bought this car as a used Starmark auto the year it came out and having driven it for 10 years now I have had almost zero repairs other than standard maintenance. Recently my car was hit hard by another car right at the drivers door and both the car and I were just fine-not the same with their car. This car is a tank that is light on its feet, beautiful to drive and look at and it has performed beyond expectation. Only drawback are the upkeep on the low profile front tires which require changing often.
15 going on 30--A future classic
I picked up my '99 CLK 430 for a song...and at 131,000 miles it runs and drives like new. The interior is flawless, leather seats show no wear and tear whatsoever. Power to spare, which is very evident when pulling onto an interstate vs my prior car, a V6 Accord. However, the Accord's ride was far better, the trade-off of a drivers' car. It is, however, much quieter and despite being 9 years older, feels more solid and well-built (it's German-built, mine has AMG trim) than the Accord. Now the rest of the story--it's a salvage car, was in an accident that took out the drivers' side front fender and bumper. Was repaired and cannot tell it was ever touched, no consequences are evident.
Great fun to drive car
I bought this car about a year and a half ago and have loved driving it. It is a great strong car that always has a little more power when you need it. It is a solid car that continues to impress me. Things do break on the car but it seems to have a backup for everything. The sunroof sometimes stops but pressing the button in a different direction makes it work, then works later just fine. I also had a crankshaft sensor malfunction but was less than 150 dollars to fix. So far great luck with the car and it still looks brand new.
Still Looks & Drives Great!
It seems that the W208 class (1998 - 2002)Mercedes Benz CLK has built up quite a following. Whenever I browse through the Mercedes Benz forums, there's no shortage of diehard W208 fans. We've had ours for a few years and love it still. With nearly 125,000 miles on the odometer, she seems like she'll do another 125,000 miles easily. Keep up on maintenance and you'll have no problems with the car. Acceleration is better than our newer E-Class. But the short wheel base of the CLK makes it a harsher ride. We have the AMG wheel package so that doesn't help. Like all MBZ cars, steering response isn't very sharp but once you get used to it, this car just corners like it's on rails!
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons