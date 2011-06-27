Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews
Head Turning Style and Mercedes Quality
Purchased this car from Park Place Bedford,TX. I had always wanted a Benz, saw this one and fell in love. This car is in tip top shape in every way. It looks brand new inside and out, and my purchase and service experiences have been the best. This dealership treats you like royalty in every way! (Thanks Brian) I do wish the fuel economy was better, but with power and performance like no other its better than expected. Sound system is top notch, and all the options are user friendly. This care is impressive in every way. Mercedes was way ahead of its time when they built this dream machine!
Don't Do It !!!
I bought this car in 2003 and kept it 5 years. It was $118 new, I paid $66k, I sold it in late 2008 for $19,500. Is that a clue ? Great looking , great driving and the absolute worst reliability. Mostly electronics, although the trunk brake light popped off when my wife closed the lid gently. the V-12 side emblem broke it's plastic self off twice while I gently washed it. The car developed oil leaks, my " Nice People, Nice cars dealer " quoted $9,200 for that. Suspensions tend to collapse also I was told. When we sold it it only had 42k miles on the clock. Oh, We also replaced a computer fuel feed unit, $1,400. You'll fall in love but be ready for an expensive divorce !!!
Disappointed owner
15 visits for repair, most on computer issues. 1 suspension failure. If the car was reliable, it would be my favorite car of all types I have owned. There appears to be no end to the computer issues with this car.
Great Car CL 600. Truely a flagship.
This CL 600 is the most recent mercedes I have acquired. Traded in an E55 for it. They are very different cars, but both are extremely quick. The CL 600 truely lives up to the designation of the flagship of the Mercedes line up. The finish and workmanship are on par with any S class sedan.
Best ever
My first benz was a 1968 I bought used in 1975. I've owned many more since, occasionally straying to Porsches and even a Maserati Quatroportte in the 1980's. I recently traded my 2001 500sl for the cl600. My wife has a 2002 s500. The cl is the best benz I've ever had the pleasure to drive. The performance and ride are nothing short of amazing. I'm spoiled forever.
Sponsored cars related to the CL-Class
Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons