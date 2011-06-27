2019 McLaren 720S Consumer Reviews

Hadleigh Keesee , 08/21/2020 Luxury 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

My partner and myself are car enthusiasts, and more specially supercar/high performance car enthusiasts. We have a 2020 Tesla Model S Dual Motor w/Ludicrous+ and we wanted to buy something with a more visceral/exhilarating feel to it (especially at higher speeds). As any other person in this market would do, we started renting super cars that we thought could be a promising prospect. We tried a Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan , MB SLS and AMG GT, Audi R8, BMW i8, and McLaren 570 and 720s. The 720s blew our expectations of what a supercar should be, out of this world. It drives better than any other car, that we tried out, and then some. The interior in the luxury model is definitely superior to the other cars in the same market. The frunk is huge for a supercar, we fit the LEGO Disney castle box in it and it still had more to give! The infotainment system is also really good for a car at this level, though sometimes cuts out (though only probably 1 out of 100 drives). That is probably the only complaint that I have about the car, and even then, you just have to restart it and then everything is fine. The performance is above anything else we drove as well, besides the Model S 0-60, of course. But, beyond that, the McLaren puts it in the dust. We have driven this car at high speeds and it just wants to keep giving you more, even at 150+ mph, as if you were just going from 0. The car has suspension lift, which is amazing for driveways and speed bumps! Something that they don’t really show you, is how to really control this car and which options you should have active while driving (for instance, keeping the eco setting on during the winter when first starting the car to keep the engine heating and also driving in active mode for the best results). I highly recommend researching or asking plenty of questions if you are new to McLarens! The exterior, in my opinion, is so superior to any other car on the street. It’s very futuristic and has such beautiful curves to it. I’m constantly noticing admirers every time I drive, though it’s not as crazy as if I was in a Ferrari or Lamborghini (if you don’t want as much attention as those this is the car for you). This has become my ultimate favorite car and would highly recommend it to anyone who can afford to buy and maintain such a beautiful car! I definitely recommend buying used as these, sadly, don’t hold their value as well as the other options, partly because they are still quite a niche company. I highly recommend this car to anyone in the supercar market or anyone who has the opportunity to even just rent one. Though be ware