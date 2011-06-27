2019 McLaren 720S Consumer Reviews
This is THE ULTIMATE Supercar!!!
My partner and myself are car enthusiasts, and more specially supercar/high performance car enthusiasts. We have a 2020 Tesla Model S Dual Motor w/Ludicrous+ and we wanted to buy something with a more visceral/exhilarating feel to it (especially at higher speeds). As any other person in this market would do, we started renting super cars that we thought could be a promising prospect. We tried a Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan , MB SLS and AMG GT, Audi R8, BMW i8, and McLaren 570 and 720s. The 720s blew our expectations of what a supercar should be, out of this world. It drives better than any other car, that we tried out, and then some. The interior in the luxury model is definitely superior to the other cars in the same market. The frunk is huge for a supercar, we fit the LEGO Disney castle box in it and it still had more to give! The infotainment system is also really good for a car at this level, though sometimes cuts out (though only probably 1 out of 100 drives). That is probably the only complaint that I have about the car, and even then, you just have to restart it and then everything is fine. The performance is above anything else we drove as well, besides the Model S 0-60, of course. But, beyond that, the McLaren puts it in the dust. We have driven this car at high speeds and it just wants to keep giving you more, even at 150+ mph, as if you were just going from 0. The car has suspension lift, which is amazing for driveways and speed bumps! Something that they don’t really show you, is how to really control this car and which options you should have active while driving (for instance, keeping the eco setting on during the winter when first starting the car to keep the engine heating and also driving in active mode for the best results). I highly recommend researching or asking plenty of questions if you are new to McLarens! The exterior, in my opinion, is so superior to any other car on the street. It’s very futuristic and has such beautiful curves to it. I’m constantly noticing admirers every time I drive, though it’s not as crazy as if I was in a Ferrari or Lamborghini (if you don’t want as much attention as those this is the car for you). This has become my ultimate favorite car and would highly recommend it to anyone who can afford to buy and maintain such a beautiful car! I definitely recommend buying used as these, sadly, don’t hold their value as well as the other options, partly because they are still quite a niche company. I highly recommend this car to anyone in the supercar market or anyone who has the opportunity to even just rent one. Though be ware
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 720S
Related 2019 McLaren 720S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Acura NSX
- 2019 86
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- Polestar 1 2020
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2020 M4 CS