2019 McLaren 720S
My partner and myself are car enthusiasts, and more specially supercar/high performance car enthusiasts. We have a 2020 Tesla Model S Dual Motor w/Ludicrous+ and we wanted to buy something with a more visceral/exhilarating feel to it (especially at higher speeds). As any other person in this market would do, we started renting super cars that we thought could be a promising prospect. We tried a Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan , MB SLS and AMG GT, Audi R8, BMW i8, and McLaren 570 and 720s. The 720s blew our expectations of what a supercar should be, out of this world. It drives better than any other car, that we tried out, and then some. The interior in the luxury model is definitely superior to the other cars in the same market. The frunk is huge for a supercar, we fit the LEGO Disney castle box in it and it still had more to give! The infotainment system is also really good for a car at this level, though sometimes cuts out (though only probably 1 out of 100 drives). That is probably the only complaint that I have about the car, and even then, you just have to restart it and then everything is fine. The performance is above anything else we drove as well, besides the Model S 0-60, of course. But, beyond that, the McLaren puts it in the dust. We have driven this car at high speeds and it just wants to keep giving you more, even at 150+ mph, as if you were just going from 0. The car has suspension lift, which is amazing for driveways and speed bumps! Something that they don’t really show you, is how to really control this car and which options you should have active while driving (for instance, keeping the eco setting on during the winter when first starting the car to keep the engine heating and also driving in active mode for the best results). I highly recommend researching or asking plenty of questions if you are new to McLarens! The exterior, in my opinion, is so superior to any other car on the street. It’s very futuristic and has such beautiful curves to it. I’m constantly noticing admirers every time I drive, though it’s not as crazy as if I was in a Ferrari or Lamborghini (if you don’t want as much attention as those this is the car for you). This has become my ultimate favorite car and would highly recommend it to anyone who can afford to buy and maintain such a beautiful car! I definitely recommend buying used as these, sadly, don’t hold their value as well as the other options, partly because they are still quite a niche company. I highly recommend this car to anyone in the supercar market or anyone who has the opportunity to even just rent one. Though be ware
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$293,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Luxury 2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$305,130
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Performance 2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$305,130
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
FAQ
What's new in the 2019 McLaren 720S?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 McLaren 720S:
- No significant changes for the 720S
- Part of the first 720S generation introduced for 2018
How much should I pay for a 2019 McLaren 720S?
The least-expensive 2019 McLaren 720S is the 2019 McLaren 720S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $293,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $293,000
- Luxury 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $305,130
- Performance 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $305,130
2019 McLaren 720S Overview
The 2019 McLaren 720S is offered in the following submodels: 720S Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), Luxury 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and Performance 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 McLaren 720S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 720S 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 720S.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 McLaren 720S for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 720SES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $349,750 and mileage as low as 31 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 McLaren 720S.
Find a new McLaren 720S for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,736.
Find a new McLaren for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,463.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 McLaren 720S?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
