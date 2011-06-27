Used 2009 Mazda RX-8 Consumer Reviews

2009 and Newer RX8 is New and Improved earlt500 , 02/23/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful What Changed In Series II RX-8's over S1 2009 and Newer RX8 is New and Improved 2009 is better than 2004-2008 All New Powertrain Control Module (PCM) with Temperature Sensor newly added and built into the PCM, when ETC (Engine Compartment Temperature) reaches 230F or 100C with Ignition OFF, Medium Cooling Fans Switch ON. New Larger Genuine Oil Filter and Repositioned on front Timing Cover Housing towards the Sump (Left Hand Side). USE GENUINE 09 SERIES II OIL FILTER ONLY. Revised Oil Filler and Dip Stick (Longer Type). New EMOP "Electric Metering Oil Pumps" Two of them... Internal Oil Pressure in EMOP's is between 7.3 and 21.7 PSI (Used for the first time by Mazda) New design Oil Injection Nozzles 3 per rotor housing..Totalling 6. New Oil Pump assembly. 50% Higher Oil Pressure at 100 oC (121oF) 3000 RPM...500 kPa {5.10 kgf/cm2, 72.5 psi} When compared to Series 1 RX-8. New Oil Pressure Sensor (ONLY Located on #1 EMOP). Larger Oil pan Sump Capacity. New hex (8mm) type Sump Drain plug. New Internal Oil/Sump pan Magnet... (First time used in a Rotary Engine since 1985 FC RX-7) New external silver plate Engine Sump Guard. New Inlet Manifold with changed APV Position sensors. Revised 4 Fuel Injection Nozzles (2 primary, 2 secondary). (Series I six Port Engine had 6 FI Nozzles). Revised Atmospheric Air Control Solenoid (near Throttle Body) New Fuel Pump. New Radiator Core. New radiator Electric Fan Motors. Revised radiator Fans Speeds from 2 to 3 Speeds. (Low, Middle, High). New Alternator. New Starter Motor. New Battery 80D26L. (80 AMP Hour) (Was 50D22L (50AH) or 75D26L (75AH) in Series I) New Exhaust System. New Yaw Rate Sensor unit. New Air Conditioner Temperature Controller (Amplifier). New Bridgestone RE050A's in 18" and 19" (R3). New Manual Transmission (6 speed MX-5/Miata) (Reverse is now next to 1st gear not next to 6th gear). New Differential Ratio (Manual). New Differential Fixing Plate Washer on PPF (Power Plant Frame). New Differential mounting Bracket. New additional alloy Cooling Fins (4) on alloy differential Cover Plate, plus deeper set Cooling Fins. Changed Throw Out Bearing (Thrust or Fork Bearing). Revised Oil Coolers, Air Intakes and Oil Cooler Hose Lines. Extra Rotor Knock Sensor (Now 1 per Rotor, Total Of 2). New Water Pump/ New Timing Cover to suit. New Water Pump Pulley. New Water Pump "O" Ring as gasket. New Spark plug Leads. New Ignition Coil Backing/Mounting Plate (now Ventilated) New Alternator/Air Compressor Drive Belts. Revised Eccentric Shaft (Crankshaft) Pulley. Revised Oxygen Sensor (CAT). Revised Air/Fuel Ratio Sensor (Exhaust Manifold). New Air Pump Control unit. New One-piece trans-Tunnel Heat Shield (Previously Two Piece). New Under Body Covers reducing C Drag from 0.31 to now 0.30. Larger Fuel Tank (5 litres extra or around a gallon). New Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Hydraulic unit Control module. New Rear-Suspension Control-Links (Rods) Upper/Lower and Trailing have Increased In Diameter. New Rear Stabilizer Bar. New Rear Shocks And Springs. New Rear Axles. New Rear parking-Brake Cables. New ABS Wheel Sensors (All 4 Wheels). Revised TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) US Only. New Front Upper And Front Lower Suspension Arms (Wishbone). New Front Steering Knuckles And Wheel Hubs. New Front Stabilizer Bar. New Front Shock and Springs. Revised Power-steering Control System unit. Revised Headlamp Auto-Leveling Sensors. New 3 Piece (Instead of 2) Strut Tower Brace (Manual Only), Auto's Retains Two Piece Tower Brace. Revised Front and Rear Wheel-Arch Splash Guards/Shields. Thicker (Heavier Guage) Steel on the two Front Strut-Towers. Additional Spot Weldings around both door Openings for increased Rigidity. Stiffened Body Shell = Torsional (twisting) and Flexural (bending) Rigidity have been increased by 5.4 and 8.7 per cent respectively. Auto's and Manual's both have 6 port engines, Max Power RPM (kw) has been limited to 7500 for Auto compared to 8200 RPM for the manual. http://www.rx8club.com/showthread.php?t=161665&page=6 . Report Abuse

Excellent Deal redleg65 , 12/31/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ok, I purchased a 09 with 503 miles on it: Used. I guess a guy bought it for a month and traded it, so I ended up with great deal for 19k out the door. Besides price the car is basically a Mazda 3 with a very nice body style. Having owned a Mustang GT, Pontiac Grand Prix GXP, Maxima, G35 in recent years, this vehicle tops bang for the buck. Style is key since laser radar is everywhere now a days, but cruising in this is awesome. Smooth and you get plenty of looks, just don't race anyone unless you buy the higher end model. Interior is tight, drives on rails: reminds me of my G35. Reliability seems to be good, 95% of it is made in Japan. Report Abuse

Outstanding sport/family car!!! Popeye , 07/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my wife after her Stratus got totalled in a 7-car pile-up. All other cars we looked at were all the same. Line any brand, make or model up on a football field, and they're all the same 'boxy' car. I bought this one for her because of style, then engine, then performance. GAS MILEAGE? You've got to understand this engine. Due to its rotary nature, it all boils down to a 6- cylinder, 2-stroke engine. Typically, 2-stroke engines have never had much power until you reach a speed above city street speed, and fuel consumption matches. You can drive this car at 80 MPH in 3rd gear (yes, auto also) all day with no problems. Never slides, squeals or tilts much on turns. Report Abuse

Pure Driving Machine Oleboy , 02/20/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is excellent for people familiar with rotory engines. Knowing up front that the car needs the oil checked every fillup and let it run for at least five minutes before you turn it off. That is really the only obligations you have from regular cars,that I am aware of. This is no problem for me. The sound and unique. The car is not lightening quick but is very fast once to speed. Handling is a dream,at any speed. Nice leather seats and all the stuff that comes in a loaded vehicle. It has a great warranty and the redesigned rotory eliminates the problems (internal leaks) from 04 to 06. It drives great. Get brocure from dealure and test drive one,thats the best way to decide on any car. Report Abuse