2020 Mazda CX-5 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

  • Donation/Charity Bonus Offer

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers donating a vehicle to Vehicles for Change may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of donation may be required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See retailer for eligibility requirements.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mazda Capital Services (MCS) Lessees who lease a new Mazda vehicle through Mazda Financial Services may be eligible for loyalty program. Customer must lease through Mazda Financial Services. Trade-in required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Family including spouse and children are eligible but must live at the same address. Transferable within household only.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Family including spouse and children are eligible but must live at the same address. Transferable within household only.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Driving School Association of America

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Driving School Association of America (DSAA) Graduates may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of graduation required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. Transferable within household. See retailer for eligibility requirements.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Mazda Financial Services.

    0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 63 months at $15.87 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%2408/01/202009/01/2020
    0%3608/01/202009/01/2020
    0%4808/01/202009/01/2020
    0%6008/01/202009/01/2020
    0%6308/01/202009/01/2020
    1.9%7208/01/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
All 2020 Mazda CX-5 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mazda CX-5 in Virginia is:

not available
