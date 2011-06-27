Used 2017 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

Traded in my 2015 for the 2017 - Awesome decision! Alicia , 02/14/2017 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought a 2015 Mazda 3 GT two years ago this month and loved the car. I'd done a lot of research before the purchase. However, there were a few things I wanted appearance-wise that were just not available in the 2015 model. Fast-forward to 2017 and they are available now! It was an easy decision to trade my 2015 for the 2017 - same exact color and trim, just a newer - more beautiful - version. The update to the turn signals in the side-view mirrors was something I wanted and now I have. The interior is comparable to the Mazda 6 now and is absolutely breathtaking. I feel the car is timeless and I will be happy with this purchase for the next decade at least. The ride is more quiet, too. That was one of the few areas of improvement I felt the 2015 model needed and they have definitely delivered on improving the road noise in the 2017 model. The car is so elegant and looks just like a luxury car without the luxury price tag. The headlights are awesome. I had LED's before but now the fog lights are also LED and the fact that the headlights turn in the direction your steering wheel is going in is such a nice touch. The heated steering wheel is also a welcome addition to this car as I have used it a few times since I got the car a week and a half ago. Also, the tires seem to grip the road more. I drove in rain today and did not have any instances of fear (I am not the best rain/sleet/snow driver, lol; I drive 20 mph on the highway). But I was pleased with the drive. Everything about this car screams class and style. The interior is so much more of an upgrade than its predecessor. I did not like the red stitching throughout the leather seats and this car does not have that (yay). The dashboard materials are nicer and the center console is really nice, too. I have seen complaints about the car not having an armrest - well the entire center console IS an armrest and is not low at all. It feels the same as the 2015 model to me. I could go on and on about this car. If you are interested in it, I'd get it! You won't be disappointed. Even the changes to the digital tachometer and speedometer and the heads-up display lettering changing (it was green and is now white), I really think Mazda paid so much attention to detail on this vehicle. Luckily, I have not had to use the Smart City Brake System yet (fingers crossed I never have to), but I am glad it is an available feature. So once again, if you are in the market for a car and are eyeing the 2017 Mazda 3 (especially the GT trim), you will not regret your decision if you purchase it. Love, love , love mine!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

'17 Mazda3 GT Arron Martinez , 02/08/2017 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful First off, it has a proper 6-sp manual! Have only owned it a couple of weeks, so I can't speak to it's long-term reliability, yet. That said, I traded an Audi A4 Quattro for the Mazda and it was the best car-related decision I have ever made. While I do miss the way the turbo pushed me into the seat back, and the brilliant awd, the Mazda makes up for it in every other way. It has a higher power-to-weight ratio than the Audi, and the 185lbft of torque it makes really gets the lightweight moving off the line. Not to mention that the 184hp is enough to cause a slight amount of torque-steer when you run it through it's manual gears. The Mazda has a better interior, more comfortable seats, a better sounds system (I have the 9-seaker Bose), and is just as well equipped otherwise. And for a lot less money! Like, half as much. The Mazda's handling is superb, it corners like it's on rails, and the SkyActiv G-Vectoring Control is subtle and non-intrusive, yet amazing (I do a lot of mountain road driving). The brakes are as tight, and stop just as hard, as the Audi. The looks are beautiful and the LED headlights are excellent. I really have nothing negative to say about this car that isn't just being nit-picking. I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking at this class. Definitely pony-up for the premier equipment package. You get the LED lighting, navigation, and the heated steering wheel. (Which is amazing at 5:30am when it's 18° out) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Overall a great ride! Dave , 05/11/2017 Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Cons: Fuel economy continues to be poor compared to competition. Climate control sometimes has a mind of it's own when starting the car. Can't seem to find a sweet spot for the power seats. Original tires are wearing out quickly with only 23,000 miles. Yoga positioning needed to get in and out of the car if you don't want to bump your head. Poor rear seating accommodations. Pros: Still fun to drive. Has some punch with the 184 hp engine. Great cornering and handling. Timelessly beautiful styling inside and out. No service issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Love the new 2017 sedan! Kim Dinh , 10/20/2016 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Mazda wasn't on my list of cars to research but when I stopped in a dealership to look at a CX5, this 2017 Mazda 3 caught my eyes. The car looks sleek with its Machine Gray Metallic exterior combined with black leather interior, I had to take it out for a test drive. Surprisingly, it drives really nice and quiet, and fits nicely for a small person. Can't beat mileage either especially when I do mostly short distance, city driving. The gas tank is smaller than my previous cars so I do have to fill it up more often, but it can go a distance. One thing I wish it did come with the car is XM radio - I had it for the last 6 years and it was hard to go back to normal radio, but at least you can stream Spotify or anything from your phone using bluetooth connection. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse