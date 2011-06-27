Used 2006 Maybach 57 Consumer Reviews
A Dream to Drive
John, 12/23/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I just purchased this sedan about three weeks ago, already I have had 1 new transmission installed, a new navigation, and replaced a faulty cup holder. I still have not figured out how to use the navigation system. But despite the quality problems this car has great power and a blast to drive!
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 57
Related Used 2006 Maybach 57 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons