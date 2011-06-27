  1. Home
Used 2006 Maybach 57 Consumer Reviews

A Dream to Drive

John, 12/23/2006
I just purchased this sedan about three weeks ago, already I have had 1 new transmission installed, a new navigation, and replaced a faulty cup holder. I still have not figured out how to use the navigation system. But despite the quality problems this car has great power and a blast to drive!

