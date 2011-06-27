Skip to main content
2022 Maserati Levante Modena S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Levante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/422.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower550 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque538 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Nerissimo Deletion Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Package +$1,290
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
14 total speakersyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters +$450
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,100
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$1,100
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery +$5,000
Cargo Net +$100
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery +$2,500
Power Rear Side Sunblinds +$500
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Sound System +$2,500
Rear In-Floor Cargo Rails +$200
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$400
Zegna Pelletessuta Leather Upholstery +$8,000
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
21" Machine Polished Anteo Staggered Wheels +$1,800
Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Script +$500
22" Machine Polished Staggered Orione Miron Wheels +$4,000
Metallic Paint +$1,200
21" Gloss Black Staggered Anteo Wheels +$1,800
Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script +$500
Piano Black Roof Rails +$400
21" Machine Polished Helios Staggered Wheels +$2,200
21" Matte Helios Staggered Wheels +$2,200
20" Dark Grey Nereo Miron Staggered Wheels +$400
Mica Paint +$1,200
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,700
Metallescent Paint +$1,200
22" Painted Staggered Orione Miron Wheels +$4,000
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$500
20" Dark Grey Efesto Miron Staggered Wheels +$400
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$500
All-Season Tires +$420
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,070 lbs.
Height66.9 in.
Length197.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.4 in.
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Bianco
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
295/40R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
