Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

lionking730 , 10/01/2011

Got mine in June 2010 and after 15 months, I only put 2600 miles on it. However, ENGINE light came up twice in the 13th month, 1st time it was cleared by computer but 2nd time, had to have it towed to dealer to fix a faulty valve. Then within last 3 weeks, I had both side mirror's glass piece separated from the base/frame with cord attached (driver side first then passenger side 3 days later). Dealer said same mirror glass problem only happened to some 2010 models, I guess I am the "lucky"one to have both sides failed. They determined that the adhesive between glass piece and base was weak, new replacements had them glued together. Well, funny issue with this luxury car.