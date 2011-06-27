Used 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.0/432.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|207.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3765 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.6 in.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|2000 lbs.
