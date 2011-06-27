Used 1997 Lexus SC 400 Consumer Reviews

First Impressions. Skip , 02/19/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Wow. Just got mine 2 weeks ago. Amazing car. Can't wait to mod the exhaust. Torque converter is next. It's a little slow off a start. Once you hit 10 mph the car absolutely rockets to 42 mph. The shift is a little slow. The ride at 82K is great. The comfort is awesome too. Report Abuse

Drive one - have a ball John Carullo , 11/05/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive, extremely comfortable, very quiet and has a top end that doesn't quit. It'll cruise all day as fast as you want and never break a sweat. This is a weekend cruising delight. Impractical as a day-to-day car unless you carry nothing more than a briefcase to the office. Handling is good but hardly can be confused with a true sports car. But then again, it's not meant to be a sports car. Report Abuse

Excellent car davidtcpa , 11/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very reliable sports car. If you need to have more than 4 passengers, forget it. Awsome ride. Report Abuse

Dream Car IowaLexus , 03/08/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was on a search for a really nice car and considered the BMW 3 series, Mercedes and Audis. I didn't consider a Lexus SC, because these are so rare in Iowa. But when I saw this at the dealership, it was too good to be true. Thanks to Kelly blue book and the previous owner being a millionaire who took care of his toys, I was able to get a steal. Mint condition, dressed to the nines with all the options except GPS and hands free phone, and with less than 28k miles. I practically got a new $65k car for $20. The quality inside and out was heads and shoulders above the other luxury makers in terms of holding on to quality. Everyone thinks my car is brand new. Report Abuse