Used 1997 Lexus SC 400 Consumer Reviews
First Impressions.
Wow. Just got mine 2 weeks ago. Amazing car. Can't wait to mod the exhaust. Torque converter is next. It's a little slow off a start. Once you hit 10 mph the car absolutely rockets to 42 mph. The shift is a little slow. The ride at 82K is great. The comfort is awesome too.
Drive one - have a ball
This car is fun to drive, extremely comfortable, very quiet and has a top end that doesn't quit. It'll cruise all day as fast as you want and never break a sweat. This is a weekend cruising delight. Impractical as a day-to-day car unless you carry nothing more than a briefcase to the office. Handling is good but hardly can be confused with a true sports car. But then again, it's not meant to be a sports car.
Excellent car
Very reliable sports car. If you need to have more than 4 passengers, forget it. Awsome ride.
Dream Car
I was on a search for a really nice car and considered the BMW 3 series, Mercedes and Audis. I didn't consider a Lexus SC, because these are so rare in Iowa. But when I saw this at the dealership, it was too good to be true. Thanks to Kelly blue book and the previous owner being a millionaire who took care of his toys, I was able to get a steal. Mint condition, dressed to the nines with all the options except GPS and hands free phone, and with less than 28k miles. I practically got a new $65k car for $20. The quality inside and out was heads and shoulders above the other luxury makers in terms of holding on to quality. Everyone thinks my car is brand new.
Great Car
This car is a very good combination of luxury and performance. Fast but quiet V8 engine with exceptional handling. Ride is great for a sport coupe. Traction is good most of the time except in snow condition.
