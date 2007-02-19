Used 1997 Lexus SC 400 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus SC 400 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 400
Read recent reviews for the Lexus SC 400
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating59 Reviews
Report abuse
Skip,02/19/2007
Wow. Just got mine 2 weeks ago. Amazing car. Can't wait to mod the exhaust. Torque converter is next. It's a little slow off a start. Once you hit 10 mph the car absolutely rockets to 42 mph. The shift is a little slow. The ride at 82K is great. The comfort is awesome too.