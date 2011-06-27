Used 1996 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
A masterpeice

thunderofzion, 09/19/2003
Bought the SC3000 new and have driven it over 123,000 since purchase in 1996. The car is a marvel; I have never had to replace anything on the car but a strut which started leak at 123,000 miles. Still running on original clutch and brake pads. It is simply impossible to built a better looking or more reliable vehicle.

Simply Handsome and True

Florencio, 09/11/2008
In 2008, this 96 model still looks great and in my opinion, will remain a classic. Good power and feels solid. Love it!

What a Car

BRokohl, 10/21/2002
I bought the '96 SC 300 in August of '99 as a certified pre-owned car from the dealership. I saved a bundle from what I would pay for a brand new SC, but paid a little more than what I would have off the street from an individual. Still, as a package, it is the best car value I have ever had. I will not likely buy any other car again. Its performance, handling, reliability, comfort and value are second to none. I have had friends and co-workers who have owned BMWs and Mercedes, and they complained often of problems with reliability and value. Not with my Lexus certified pre-owned. What a car!!

Beautiful

Alias123, 01/04/2003
Every time I look at my SC300 I think to myself: What a beautiful machine. Exterior and interior look fantastic. I only paid $15,000 in 12/2002 for a SC300 with 75K miles having a $50,000+ sticker price. Looks and drives like new.

My SC 300

Steve in Atlanta, 08/21/2003
My car has over 110,000 miles, and I still smile every time I see it. Looks great, interior is very sharp, and it runs smooth and is well built. I had a 4-Runner previously, and based upon these 2 experiences will stick with Toyota.

