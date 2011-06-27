Used 2010 Lexus RX 450h Consumer Reviews

Love it. LuckyMe , 11/02/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful The great thing about this SUV is that the body changes so little each year that the car seems like new, at about a third of the price of a new one. I don't like the big new grilles Lexus has been making anyway, I think they cheapen the look. I prefer the more refined grille of the 2010. Despite that mine had somewhat high mileage, it was extremely well maintained by the previous owner and seems like new. I have had no problems with it thus far except I occasionally get a little carriage squeaking on overpasses for some reason, but not on regular paved road. However, otherwise, the ride is as smooth and quiet as silk. My favorite things about this car are the cushy interior and the high ride so that you can practically walk in and out of the car. No having to bend way down to get into the car. The quality of the interior is great, soft leather, nice wood on steering wheel and other locations. The only things that are cons for me are that the charger outlet and usbs are not in a good place. You have to remove a storage bucket in the front center console to get to them. It would be more convenient to have them in the dashboard area. However I guess it allows you to store things that are being charged or played out of sight. Heated seats are very nice. I like the auto lights and being able to talk on the phone handsfree via bluetooth connected phone. Mine is silver (tungsten pearl, to be precise; it is a little different than silver, I've noticed) with black interior and some light gray around the window area. I love it. Sometimes after I get out of it and walk away, I look back at it just to admire it. I am getting good mileage, averaging about 29 mpg thus far, and that's on 87 or 89. By all means, buy the luxe car a few years later at a fraction of the price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surprised at low resale Steph G , 05/25/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful We have taken very good care of our 2010 Lexus RX450H the past 3 years (second owner). Low miles, no accidents, garaged....ect. We have been looking at the value of our 450H on Edmunds and Kellys.....shock that we are already under loan value. And we put down several thousand at purchase to cover the gap. Very disappointed. And this Hybrid never met it's promised mpg's either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Very pleased with this car after nearly 8 years! Happy Lexus Owner , 04/08/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful We bought our RX450h new and have driven it daily since. It is not a car for the performance oriented driver. It is a room, comfortable cruiser that gets impressive gasoline mileage in town. On the highway it is smooth and quiet. The hybrid drive has worked great, and we've had no problems with the system. After 70K miles, I can report only one significant mechanical problem, which could very well have been catastrophic. An oil hose burst and the car leaked oil all over our garage a driveway. Fortunately, I discovered it in time before the car was driven a significant distance. The local Lexus dealer replaced it for free. This was not an isolated incident with the model... there are quite a few similar cases posted on internet forums. Why the Lexus dealer didn't recall and replace it earlier is a mystery. If you own this car or buy one used, make sure your mechanic checks all of the oil hoses! Otherwise, it's a great (if boring) car. We will pass it down to our teenage daughter soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Loving the Lexus S Hodgson , 10/01/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I've been driving my RX 450H for around 7-8 years and love it. I spend a tremendous amount of time driving for work and wanted something nice/comfortable. We purchased the extra maintenance plan and at nearly 200,000 miles, so far I've done nothing but the scheduled oil/maintenance, tires and a battery. More importantly, I love driving it. I concur that milage is contingent upon driving style. I average 26 mpg even hitting 80mph with highway driving, by avoiding quick acceleration and taking my foot off the accelerator when I know I'm braking soon. My only frustration is the USB port location is inconvenient which they've changed in newer models. I leave the connector plugged in so rarely have to access it the port. My Lexus dealership couldn't be more accommodating during maintenance, with a loaner if reserved beforehand, shuttles to the mall across the street if desired, and a nice set up at the dealership where I can work or watch TV in designated lounges. (Johnson Lexus, Raleigh NC) I highly recommend this car and wouldn't hesitate to buy another lexus after this experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value