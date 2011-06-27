  1. Home
Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 RX 400h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,480
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$43,480
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$43,480
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)447.2/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$43,480
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$43,480
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$43,480
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$43,480
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$43,480
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$43,480
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
$43,480
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$43,480
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$43,480
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Gross weight5520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.3 degrees
Maximum payload1155 lbs.
Angle of departure24.3 degrees
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height66.4 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
$43,480
Exterior Colors
  • Breakwater Blue Metallic
  • Desert Sage Metallic
  • Golden Almond Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Brandywine Mica
  • Black Onyx
  • Bamboo Pearl
  • Crystal White
  • Matador Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
$43,480
Alloy spare wheelyes
225/65R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$43,480
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$43,480
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
