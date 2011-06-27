2020 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews

Spectacular Ride! Zogman , 12/26/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful The last 2015 RX350 saved me from certain horrible injury...a person ran a red light and spun me around more than 360 deg. That vehicle did everything it was supposed to! So I bought another one. Man what smooth ride, nicely fitting seats (F-Sport)....and the technology is far more than I ever dreamed in a vehicle. I love love love this SUV! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it Jjrmca , 10/24/2019 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 75 of 78 people found this review helpful I don't know where to begin. I got rid of a 2018 Mercedes GLC 300 because the run flat tires needed to be replaced at 13000 miles and none of the embrace mobile app features ever worked through matter how many times the car was serviced. Now I have my brand new 2020 RX350 the remote app worked the 1st time and every time. There is no alternative to use the fob to start the car. That works. The seats are super comfortable the cargo area is very convenient and at a good height. There is lots of Room for passengers and the floors flat making it a truly 3 person back seat. The technology and safety features are remarkable how full and very protective. The screen has been move forward 5" from the previous year and has touchscreen Features. It was so simple to set everything up there are 1 or 2 things that need to be reviewed but if you simply go to YouTube and ask the question you find out how to solve the problem. I couldn't be more happy with my purchase and I'm so glad that I am done with the other the vehicle. I did add the luxury premium package so that I could have the cross traffic and I'm very glad that I did that. I programmed the remote for the gate where I live and it worked the 1st time. I think they really worked out all of the issues from the previous year and took seriously all the comments and made all of the modifications. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Avid RX owner Wendy , 12/08/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I drive extensively and this is my fifth RX. Yes number 5, when you drive to remote areas it all about realizability. Previously I had the 2015 RX which drove fine but had slot of temperamental electronics. The new 2020 has premium package offers every safety feature, brake hold, cross traffic front and rear, blind spot warning you name it. I do love the heated steering wheel, and the auto heated seats. The app works great for remote start and locking. My only comment is I think the car sounds a bit tinny when you run it through the car was and at times when closing the doors, I hope the body is still as rugged as my previous models. Highly recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Above expectations Andrew , 10/13/2019 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 47 of 50 people found this review helpful This is our first Lexus, although our family have been Toyota owners for years. The reason we chose Lexus over one of the European luxury cars is because of exceptional reliability. That being said, the infotainment and technology improvements in this car are completely amazing. Even though the 12 inch touchscreen is amazing ... the trackpad is so easy to use, I find myself using it 99% of the time. Totally comfortable, luxury feel of interior surfaces, tight supportive seating, cool air blowing on the back of your neck from the ventilated seats, impressive handling, camera views from all angles ... even a front facing camera to help you know when to stop when pulling into a parking space. We purchased the F Sport Performance package, which perfectly balances luxury and handling capabilities. We've found a keeper! Update: After a few out-of-town road trips we continue to absolutely love this car. There are more safety features than I have time or space to mention. The ONLY downside I have found is the range on a tank of gas. We are averaging 24 mpg and can only expect to go 388 miles to empty. As we dislike going below 1/4 tank, this requires a little too frequent fuel stops. If this is a problem for you, perhaps you should consider the Hybrid RX450h. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse