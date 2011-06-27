2020 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews

Proceed with Caution DBM6858 , 07/15/2020 P400 110 First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We've had ours since June 8. After 8 days, the Check Engine light went on. Land Rover then had the car for 9 days The dealer determined that three mechanical faults set the light off, but the mechanical faults were non-existent; it must have been a software issue that caused the light to come on. Land Rover (the dealer, in consultation with engineers from Land Rover USA on the east coast and Land Rover England) cleared the Check Engine light but never determined what software issue set it off in the first place. We then got the car back, Land Rover having had it for a longer period of time than we did. About a week later, Sirius went out. It comes in and out intermittently, and we have an appointment to have that fixed, but we can't get in to the dealer until the end of July. While waiting for that appointment, the Check Engine light came on again. I'm anticipating another long stint with a loaner. We love the car reliability issues aside, but those reliability issues are quickly moving it into Lemon Law land. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great looking car ... not so reliable Dan , 08/09/2020 P400 110 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful it is always a great design for these cars, always been very attractive vehicles and a lot of charm around it. we have our Defender HSE P400 for about two months drove less that 2000 miles. very comfortable front and rear seats. lots of space in the second row seat. i would have expected a better access to the trunk, the door is quite small if you need to load a long box or luggage. it could have been a bit more spacious without having to sacrifice the back seat leg space, by sliding the bench forward. the visibility is not the best you are quite sunken in, you would expect bigger windows from a Rover. the alpine windows are purely esthetic. the third row seat is very sacrificed. nothing like LR4 ... probably i wouldn’t order them if i saw them before ordering it. acceleration lag. i would say close to two second dely and then all in a sudden power kicks in and you are propelled forward abruptly. passengers are not happy , the driver at least can hold the steering wheel. our car has several issues .... adaptive cruise control sat radio touch screen lane keep adjust energy saving stop start sunroof all are either not working or working intermittently, very annoying. the brakes if applied too sharply have a bad noise and vibrate thru the pedal, not a good feeling... the interior trim of one door feel off and some trim in the trunk were installed half way and are very cheap and light plastic, especially for a car that should be “rugged” i would have hoped for better materials. the worse of all is costumer service. i think they are always busy because rover have tons of issues, not a surprise. I had several...The company wants to be in the luxury sector and has a great appeal but definitely not at the audi / mercedes quality. i spent several hours for several days to have an appointment that than was never scheduled and i only found out the day before the appointment only because i called to confirm. usually takes 3 weeks where i am to have an appointment... sound crazy but this is my experience. now i am 1 and 1/2 month into this process.... not sure i am happy about this car... my 2004 discovery has less problem and at least the door don’t squeak even after 100K miles ... the door in the defender are quite loud ... again could be a bit better quality it’s new car we would expect some issues but i can’t be a happy costumer so 2 stars are as much i can give.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love It!!! Dave , 08/16/2020 P400 110 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Before the actual launch I was not a fan of the exterior, mainly the front end. I went to check one out in person and it looks great! The interior is sleek and modern. The materials used are more for durability and comfort. It is not cheap plastic inside but a mix of cloth, leather, metal and a soft rubber. The 400 hp & torque engine does an excellent job of moving this 5,000 pound beast. The ZF 8-speed transmission handles the power well with smooth shifts. I have not experienced any acceleration lag as I have with other turbos; the supercharger and mild hybrid system probably help offset any turbo lag. The brakes are large and do a good job of stopping the Defender quickly. The on-road ride is smooth even with the factory all terrain tires. The sound proofing is very good. Visibility is good all around. The rear mirror with back camera view works well when the rear storage area is full. The infotainment/navigation system is clean, easy to use and responsive. The front and rear seat legroom is great. The third row legroom is very, very tight. Made for kids only. You can move second row forward for some additional third row room if needed. Headroom is great in all rows. In summary, the looks and performance are much better than expected and I am very happy with this purchase. With that said, I do realize it is a Land Rover and the first year for this model so I assume some bugs may pop up along the way. But after test driving one and reading the positive online reviews, I didn’t want to wait another year or two. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Defender Indus Silver Metallic

Pangea Green Metallic

Gondwana Stone Metallic Build & Price LANDROVERUSA.COM