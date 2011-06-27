Used 1997 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Defender 90 (1997)

HaroldF, 10/01/2002
This has been a great vehicle to own. It's one of the few vehicles that still looks good and attracts attention after five years on the road. It's not necessarly the most comfortable vehicle, but it's purpose is more utility than comfort. It's high ground clearance make it difficult (but not impossible) to get stuck.

An Excellent Truck

Ryan, 03/17/2008
This is one amazing truck to own. Everywhere I go it turns heads. I couldn't have bought a better truck for my needs; I do a lot of off- roading and hauling back on my family farm and this truck does it all. It doesn't have many of the amenities found on other Land Rover vehicles, but then again it doesn't need them. Highly recommend this truck to those who want a real truck.

D90

Karsten, 08/13/2002
This is a real SUV. Not a jacked up minivan.

D90 the Real Sport Utility!

B1B, 05/28/2002
I have owned this vehicle for the last four years. I primarily use it off road in Colorado. I do not beleive you could find a better all around off road machine.

