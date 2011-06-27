Used 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews
Favorite car
I am a car collector from germany, I recently purchased this vehicle. I believe this vehicle to be one of the fastest and quickest cars ive ever driven, just by driving it you can feel the dedication and craftsmanship that went into building this car. I runs brilliantly, and it almost feels like I can never lose control, it is also suprisingly good in the rain.
Tight
This car is fantastic to drive, it's loads of fun. If you are looking for a true car than this is it my friend.
Mamma Mia!
This car was my 40th b-day gift...and what a gift it is! impressive design and more impressive performance...so fantastic the performance is that I don't even get upset whean I stop at the gas station.
Great
When you hear Lamborghini you think wow what a car. and yea wow its a beauty. great car. the exterrior design is sexy, the cuts and the details stand out and make the car. performance wise the car has a strong V12 unimaginably powerful engine. speed is great. the interrior can use a little modernizing, it looks like it has been the same for years. overall beautiful.
so far so good
runs,drives tight,no more foreign noises not as wild to look at as the diablo yet more modern look.steering not as tight as diablo but eiser to drive and more civilized and still has power.
