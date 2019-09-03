  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)
2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid

Type:
#6 Small SUV

What’s new

  • New V6 mild hybrid engine option on Sahara Unlimited trim
  • New Altitude variant for Sport and Sahara models
  • Numerous new special-edition models
  • Moab trim discontinued
  • Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Unrelentingly capable off-road
  • Rugged Jeep character
  • Extensive customization options from the factory and aftermarket
  • Steering is slow and feels loose, especially on the Rubicon trim
  • Lots of wind and tire noise at highway speeds
  • Less cargo space than some conventional crossovers
MSRP Starting at
$43,450
Save as much as $3,367
Save as much as $3,367 with Edmunds

2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Jeep® Wrangler
Sport S, Unlimited Sport, Black and Tan, Willys, Unlimited Sport S, Unlimited Sahara, Unlimited Sahara Altitude, Unlimited Rubicon, Rubicon Recon, Unlimited North Edition, Unlimited Rubicon Recon and Unlimited High Altitude

msrp 

$28,295
starting price
2020 Jeep Wrangler Review

Crossovers utilize a car-like unibody construction that reduces weight and greatly improves handling and road comfort. However, this comes at the cost of ruggedness and off-road performance. For buyers enamored with the idea of a go-anywhere and do-anything SUV, the shopping process can pretty much start and stop with the 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

The Wrangler has long been the darling of off-road enthusiasts thanks to its rugged design and considerable aftermarket support. Jeep even offers the popular off-road-focused Rubicon trim level that comes straight from the factory with features such as big all-terrain tires, lockable differentials and a front electronically disconnecting stabilizer bar.

This latest generation JL Wrangler is appealing in other ways besides just rock-crawling ability. Though it employs traditional body-on-frame construction, the Wrangler is still perfectly livable even if you never venture off pavement. The seats are supportive, the driving position is comfortable, and the cabin materials are substantially nicer than in previous-generation Wranglers. Finally, there's the Wrangler's iconic style and removable top, which no other SUV can match.

Certainly, the Wrangler isn't for everyone. It's noiser, stiffer-riding and less utilitarian than other similarly priced crossovers and SUVs. But if you want capability and personality, the Jeep Wrangler is the best there is.

What's it like to live with the Wrangler?

The Edmunds editorial team purchased a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and then tested it out for two years and about 50,000 miles. Want to know about what it's like to live with a Wrangler day to day, or how reliable ours was? You can find those answers and more by reading our long-term test. Note: We tested a 2018 Wrangler. The 2020 is of the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.8 / 10
The Wrangler oozes personality. It's fun to drive in a visceral way and is unbeatable off-road. On the downside, the steering, handling and ride quality suffer from this SUV's off-road focus. Overall, though, the Wrangler has just enough of a modern vibe to make it feel nicely up-to-date.

How does it drive?

7.5
There's no doubt the Wrangler is a beast when it comes to off-road prowess. No stock vehicle is better, especially the Rubicon trim and its 33-inch tires and lockable differentials. But everyday steering and handling suffer because of the traditional body-on-frame construction, solid-axle suspension and old-school steering. The brake pedal travel is long, which is great for modulation off-road but not ideal for everyday driving.

The 3.6-liter V6 is stout and makes plenty of power — our four-door Sahara test Wrangler scooted to 60 mph in a respectable 7.6 seconds. The eight-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and always seems to be in the right gear.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Wrangler doesn't place a great importance on passenger comfort, but there are a few highlights here. The front seats are well-shaped and remain livable on long trips. The rear bench is flatter and firmer, but it reclines a bit. We like the effective climate system, which also features rear air vents.

But the body-on-frame construction that gives the Wrangler its ready-for-anything personality also contributes to a brittle ride on anything but the smoothest road surfaces. The boxy design and large tires create a heap of wind and road noise, though the cabin is quieter than in previous Wranglers. The hardtop is significantly quieter than the soft top.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Though there are many controls (especially in the Rubicon and its numerous adjustments for off-road driving), the layout is refreshingly intuitive. Slender pillars and square windows greatly reduce blind spots. The driving position is fairly upright, but there's a useful range of adjustment from the seat and steering wheel. The soft top's new design makes it easier to remove than the previous Wrangler's.

Because of the Wrangler's high stance, most people will need to use the grab handles to help get inside. We're also unimpressed by the amount of interior room — there's less shoulder and legroom compared to rivals.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Jeep Wrangler is surprisingly modern when it comes to infotainment and smartphone integration. The optional 8.4-inch Uconnect system offers sharp graphics, quick responses, and one of the best infotainment interfaces in the industry. Plenty of charging ports (USB and USB-C) are available. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the Wrangler's 7- and 8.4-inch touchscreens.

The Wrangler falters when it comes to advanced driving systems. You can get some features, such as blind-spot monitoring, but you won't find high-tech aids such as automatic emergency braking or lane keeping assist.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Jeep's narrow body is an off-road strength, but it does limit ultimate cargo capacity. There's a decent amount of cargo space, but it's a bit smaller than what competitors offer. Even so, the rear seats fold neatly into the floor if you want to carry extra stuff. And there are even six rugged tie-down points and an underfloor compartment. Up front, there aren't many places to store small items, and the door pockets are nothing more than shallow nets.

Car seats are easy to fit in the Unlimited so long as they're not too bulky — you might have to move the front seat forward to fit a rear-facing seat. The Wrangler can tow up to 3,500 pounds and can be flat-towed behind a motorhome.

How economical is it?

7.0
At 20 mpg combined, the Wrangler Unlimited with 4WD and the V6 is 2 mpg better than the Toyota 4Runner, its closest SUV competitor. However, we've struggled to meet these estimates in traffic-clogged Los Angeles; our average fuel economy over 30,000 miles in a long-term Rubicon was 17.6 mpg. The optional 2.0-liter turbo is rated at 22 combined (22 city/24 highway), which nearly matches mainstream crossovers such as the Toyota Highlander and Ford Edge.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Wrangler looks like Jeep put real effort into the interior. Much of the switchgear looks distinct and is satisfying to use. The dash and seat materials are attractive and have a good tactile feel. The price tag is a little high, but the improved materials and design feel like it's worth the cost. Jeep's warranty coverage is average.

Wildcard

10.0
There is nothing like a Jeep Wrangler, and that distinction gets more sharply defined as each off-road SUV nameplate (ahem, Blazer) gets watered down and turned into a city-friendly SUV. This is one of the few no-compromise off-road vehicles left. And it happens to be an iconic convertible! Forget about steering and handling because, after all, these things are forgettable. You can go anywhere with one of these.

Which Wrangler does Edmunds recommend?

We think the new Black and Tan model represents a happy medium for those who want both off-road capability and modern tech features. It costs a little bit more than the Sport S trim, but you get the larger touchscreen, all-terrain tires, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. If its price tag is too high, make sure you at least get the Sport S — it adds desirable features such as air conditioning, power mirrors, and remote locking and unlocking.

2020 Jeep Wrangler models

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is a truck-based midsize SUV available in a pair of body styles: the two-door and four-door Unlimited. It is sold in three primary trim levels: Sport, Sahara (Unlimited only) and Rubicon. There are also several sublevels throughout the lineup: The Sport has Sport S and Black and Tan variants, and Unlimited models have an additional Altitude variant on Sport and Sahara trim levels.

Both body styles are available with a soft-top convertible or a hardtop. The Sport has a very basic set of features that provide a good starting point, but most savvy buyers will want features afforded by its sublevels or the Sahara. The Rubicon is the most capable off-road thanks to its special features, including shorter axle gearing and an electronically disconnecting front stabilizer bar.

Several powertrains are available, starting with the standard 3.6-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque). By default, it's paired to a six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is optional. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (270 hp, 295 lb-ft) is optional, and it's mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic. Versions of both engines with the mild hybrid eTorque system are available on Sahara models. A 3.0-liter diesel engine is expected later in the model year.

The Sport trim level is somewhat basic, with standard features that include 17-inch steel wheels, skid plates and tow hooks. It also has foglights, removable full metal doors with crank windows, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, cruise control, push-button start, a height-adjustable driver's seat with two-way lumbar adjustment, and a one-piece folding rear seat.

Also included are a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an eight-speaker sound system, and a USB port. Besides its two extra doors, the Unlimited version also has a bigger gas tank, air conditioning and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.

The Sport S is less spartan, with alloy wheels, air conditioning, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, heated power mirrors, power windows and locks, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and sun visors. The Unlimited-only Altitude further adds 18-inch wheels, heavy-duty brakes and suspension, a hardtop, and a rear window defroster and washer.

There are three special-edition Wrangler models that build off the Sport S. The Black and Tan model equips the Sport S with all-terrain tires, side rails, a larger driver information display, a 7-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Willys adds off-road equipment in the form of a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty brakes, rails and shocks lifted from the Rubicon trim, and 32-inch all-terrain tires. You also get a handful of unique appearance upgrades. Finally, the Freedom package pads on military-themed graphics, a soft top, tinted windows and all-terrain tires.

The midlevel Sahara is only available in the four-door configuration and adds most of the features from the above Altitude and Black and Tan models, in addition to painted exterior body panels and trim. A full-time four-wheel-drive system with a lockable center differential is optional. Its Altitude trim includes the hardtop and rear window washer and defroster, plus leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped shifter.

The most off-road-capable of the Wranglers is the Rubicon. It gets Sahara equipment plus 17-inch wheels, special tires, heavy-duty axles with shorter gearing, 4.0-to-1 low-range gearing (other trims come with a 2.72 ratio), electronic front and rear lockable differentials, an electronically disconnecting front stabilizer bar, rock rails, and upgraded cloth upholstery.

Much of the upper-level equipment is available in groups or as stand-alone options for lower trim levels. Other options include remote start, keyless entry, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch display with navigation, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system.

All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or a body-colored hardtop. If you're looking for additional safety features, the Safety Group package adds a blind-spot monitor and front and rear parking sensors, while the Advanced Safety Group package includes adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 30%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 10%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    2020 Jeep Wrangler videos

    New Ford Bronco Style Comparison

    New Ford Bronco Style Comparison

    SPEAKER 1: If you're into off-road vehicles, it's a great time to be alive. There are a lot of great choices out there, and it looks like the new Ford Bronco has the potential to be one of the best. There's no way to tell for sure until we get to drive it, so I thought I'd take the time to have a surface level chat about the Bronco's design, style, and how it stacks up against its two most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender. As always, hit that subscribe button below, because we have a ton of great content coming your way. And head over to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. If you haven't seen our Ford Bronco preview video yet, you might want to go check that out right now. Go ahead, I'll wait. When it comes to style, people often reference the past. Is it nostalgia, or does it take time for timeless style to develop? Personally, I think it's a combination of both. With the revival of the new Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, the Jeep Wrangler has its work cut out for it. All three are iconic off-roaders with impressive specs and modern engineering. But they also celebrate their heritage with motifs and design elements that date back several decades. The common thread? Well, they're all boxy with short overhangs for better off-road capabilities. Most of them are also a lot more primitive and utilitarian than the typical family crossover SUV. Let's start with the Jeep, since in a lot of ways it was the originator of this class, as one of the first mass-produced four wheel drive vehicles. The Jeep was instrumental in helping the Allies win World War II, and went on to become a symbol of freedom and sacrifice. It's easy to see its lineage, even with an eight decade difference. They're both purpose-built and fairly simple in design. After all, the fewer intricacies and complications means quicker production, and that was critical to the war effort. The Willys MA here shows the origins of the Wrangler's distinctive grill, with these upright metal slats. They're also the flat fenders and slab-sided body that are instantly recognizable. Other Jeep staples include the fold down windshield as well as the removable doors. The MB version is the one that we recognize as the traditional military Jeep. Note the grill is now stamped steel rather than those welded slats, because it speeds up production. After the war, Willys introduced the first civilian Jeep. That's where the CJ name comes from. Over the decades, it evolved, but remains easily recognizable. There have been some tweaks here and there, with maybe a little rounded-off corner here and rounded-off fenders there, and even, yeah, rectangular headlights. Ugh. The CJ title was dropped in favor of the Wrangler name in the late 1980s. The Jeep has the kind of brand equity that you simply can't buy. And the fan base is very dedicated, as evidenced by a handful of comments in that Bronco preview video. Then there's the Land Rover Defender. The Defender's heritage can be traced back to the original Land Rover Series I, II, III. Unlike the Jeep, these were developed for agricultural and light commercial duty in postwar England. They were similarly primitive, though. In the '80s, the Defender came on the scene with the squared-off style that so many of us come to love. The two main versions, Defender 90 and the longer Defender 110 were only sold in the US for a few years, which kind of made them forbidden fruit for a lot of people. Its rarity and price gained its own cult following, and that squared-off shaped and exposed rivets had a charm all its own. The Defender underwent its only true redesign last year. In the process, it lost some of that aforementioned charm. The new Defender is more of a modern reinterpretation rather than an evolution. It's softer in its style, which may be a disappointment to Defender loyalists. But it may also gain a wider audience as a result. To use a movie industry reference, it's great to have critical acclaim, but every now and then you need a blockbuster to keep the lights on. Now the problem is, this dumpster fire that is 2020 makes it really difficult to tell whether or not the Defender is a success or failure when it comes to sales. We'll just have to wait a little longer to see what the public's reaction is to it. There are hints of the original Defender here and there, but it's simply not as bad ass as the original. Sure, it has some mean-looking headlights, and that chopped-off rear tail section. But the rounding of the corners and the fenders almost remind me of a Honda Element from certain angles, and that's not exactly a compliment. I have no doubt that it's a very capable off-roader. And if current Land Rover vehicles are an indication, all that technical wizardry should make it a lot easier to navigate difficult terrain. Part of the allure of off-roading is actually in the struggle. It's that sensation that you're an integral part of reaching the destination. I have a feeling that the Defender might actually make things too easy, if that's even possible. The interior is a good example. It has echoes of the past, but it's overpowered by the modern and luxurious setting it's in. I'm sure it's a great glamper, and it's probably better to drive on the road. But in this instance, I'm falling on the side of edginess. I know, me, Mr. Luxury! Who knew? Plus I feel kind of bad mucking up that lovely cabin. And now, onto the new hotness of the moment, new Ford Bronco. Has the Bronco split the difference between the Jeep and the Defender? No. No, no, no. From my in-person experience, it's definitely a lot closer to the Jeep Wrangler than the Defender. In some ways, it's what I wish the Defender could have been, with its strong, retro identity, with all the tech and convenience features that we get from any modern car. I can see how some might feel that Ford was a little heavy-handed with the retro styling, because I sort of feel the same way. Or at least I used to. When you think of other retro revivals, like the PT Cruiser, Chevy HHR, or that monstrosity that was the last Thunderbird, yeah, I can see that. But man, it just seems to work for me with this Bronco. What really resonates with me is that they didn't put any retro features in there that didn't really serve a purpose. Like the peaked fenders that are a retro callback, but they allow the driver to get a better indication of where the corners are when they're off-roading. On the whole, it's the details that make the Bronco special. It's as if Ford let Jeep take over market research for two decades while they took a massive shortcut that isn't on any map, and ended up at the same destination at the same time. I suppose Chevy could have followed suit. But that new Blazer has abandoned all of its heritage in favor of mass-market appeal, as questionable as that may be. In the more affluent class, the Mercedes G Wagon, well that's more of a reboot than a sequel, because honestly, I still have a hard time telling the new one from the previous one. If successful, the Ford Bronco may usher in a new era of cool off-roaders. Or at least one can hope. I would love to see a revival of the Toyota FJ, and perhaps with a hail Mary pass in the automotive industry, maybe we could someday see an International Scout come back. Come on, Navistar. It's a license to print money. Anyway, those are my thoughts on the new Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the Land Rover Defender. Let me know what you think in the comments below. And as always, head on to edmunds.com for more information on the Bronco and all of its competition. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.

    The 2021 Ford Bronco is the hot vehicle of the moment. Mark Takahashi covers the new Bronco’s design and style and how it stacks up against its most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender.

    Features & Specs

    Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$44,465
    MPG 21 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5250 rpm
    Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$46,950
    MPG 21 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5250 rpm
    Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$43,450
    MPG 21 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5250 rpm
    Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$49,750
    MPG 21 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5250 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Wrangler safety features:

    ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
    Displays on the center console what is behind you. Rearview cameras aren't new, but they are a welcome addition in the Wrangler.
    Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
    Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spots and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
    ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
    Gives audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover27.9%

    Jeep Wrangler vs. the competition

    Jeep Wrangler vs. Jeep Cherokee

    The Wrangler and the Jeep Cherokee are similarly sized, but otherwise these two SUVs are meant for different uses. While the Cherokee's Trailhawk trim performs well off-road, this SUV is ultimately a family-friendly crossover best suited for the road. The Wrangler is a body-on-frame SUV that places a priority on off-road ability, partially at the detriment of on-road dynamics and ride comfort. Picking between them comes down to what you need more from your SUV.

    Compare Jeep Wrangler & Jeep Cherokee features

    Jeep Wrangler vs. Jeep Renegade

    The Jeep Renegade is the Cherokee's smaller sibling. It's far removed from the Wrangler in terms of off-road performance. Like the Cherokee, the Renegade offers a Trailhawk variant that is more capable than competitors in its class, but it doesn't come close to matching the Wrangler once pavement turns to dirt. It's also quite a bit smaller than the Wrangler.

    Compare Jeep Wrangler & Jeep Renegade features

    Jeep Wrangler vs. Toyota 4Runner

    The Toyota 4Runner is the only SUV in this price class that can go toe to toe with the Wrangler. Like the Wrangler, the 4Runner is a body-on-frame SUV with high-end versions that are perfectly suited for trail-busting adventures. Handling and ride comfort are surprisingly smooth given its capability. The 4Runner is ultimately a little more refined, while the Wrangler is a little more rugged and capable.

    Compare Jeep Wrangler & Toyota 4Runner features

    2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel First Drive

    Torque: It's What's for Dinner

    Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingNovember 11th, 2019

    What is it?

    We've been fans of the Jeep Wrangler's new JL generation ever since it debuted in the 2018 model year. There's very little wrong with this rugged off-road machine. But one thing has been missing from the start: the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 option that was described in the very earliest press releases. Now, at long last, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler is finally available with the promised EcoDiesel V6, and the wait has been well worth it.

    You might assume that this 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is the same revamped engine recently reintroduced in the 2020 Ram 1500 lineup. But this EcoDiesel is not exactly the same because the Wrangler has a much smaller engine compartment and must retain the ability to ford streams as much as 30 inches deep. As such, Jeep had to make changes such as moving the alternator up higher and fully redesigning the air intake and accessory drive belt system. This led to a unique engine block casting. And so it went.

    The result is 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. That's slightly less power than the Wrangler's 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.6-liter V6, but its torque output crushes them both because neither gasoline engine can muster even 300 lb-ft. We may have been sold on horsepower our entire lives, but torque is what you feel when the light turns green, when you roll onto the throttle to pass someone, or when you creep over a fallen log or any rocky off-road obstacle.

    Interestingly, the EcoDiesel Rubicon comes with 3.73-to-1 gearing instead of the 4.10-to-1 ratio used in the gasoline versions. It may sound like a disadvantage at first, but axle gearing is really just a torque multiplier, and the diesel engine has a huge built-in advantage. The EcoDiesel makes 55% more torque than the torquiest gasoline offering. So even with its 3.73 axles, the diesel Rubicon can put down 41% more torque than a gas-engine Rubicon with 4.10 axles. This axle gearing issue is a nonissue.

    Such a big wallop of torque means that the Wrangler EcoDiesel is only available with the eight-speed automatic transmission. The six-speed manual simply can't hack it. In fact, the diesel does not even use the same eight-speed automatic that's paired with the Wrangler's gasoline engines. Diesel power brings with it a stronger version of this gearbox that has been borrowed from the Ram 1500 pickup. All of the gear ratios in both transmissions are identical, but the calibration of its shift timing of the heftier Ram gearbox has been adjusted to better suit the needs of the Wrangler.

    You can get the EcoDiesel in the Sport, Sahara and Rubicon models, but only in the Unlimited four-door body style, which makes sense in practical terms. Jeep believes the smaller and lighter two-door does not necessarily need the extra grunt. Beyond that debatable point, the reality is there simply isn't enough underbody space to package the diesel engine's more complex exhaust system.

    Why does it matter?

    A diesel's massive torque and superior fuel economy (and therefore driving range) are significant advantages when you're exploring wild places. But abundant torque and driving range are also beneficial to pavement-bound consumers. A diesel engine can be a hard sell in the case of sedans and more family-oriented SUVs because of its noise and vibration, but Jeep people might see it as a feature, not a drawback.

    What does it compete with?

    The iconic Jeep Wrangler lives in a segment unto itself. But various vehicles come close. These include the Toyota 4Runner and certain midsize trucks that do well off-road such as Jeep's own Gladiator, the Toyota Tacoma (TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro), as well as the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The new 2020 Ford Bronco is certain to be in the hunt, but what we know so far suggests it'll be more like Ford's take on a 4Runner instead of an all-out assault on the Wrangler. Among the group, only the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 offers a diesel engine option.

    How does it drive?

    Upon startup, the diesel engine settles into a familiar clattering idle, and you'll still hear it grumbling while you bop around at parking-lot speeds. It's not an obnoxious sound, and here in a Wrangler, you can even argue it adds character.

    The EcoDiesel's abundant torque lives up to all the advance billing. Acceleration is smooth and strong. At cruising speed, the sound of the diesel disappears into the background — which, in a boxy Jeep, consists of a not insignificant level of wind noise. It only comes back into consciousness when things load up as you climb a grade or pull out to make a pass. In cases like this, it's not necessary to instinctively jump on the throttle to force the transmission to kick down a couple of gears. It just moves out smartly, dropping down what feels like one gear, at most.

    It rides and handles much like any equivalent gasoline-powered Wrangler we've driven. We test-drove both the subdued Sahara and the rowdy Rubicon. Both are steady, and the steering feel that comes with the Wrangler's solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering is the same as ever: indistinct and vague, but somehow predictable and easy to manage.

    It's all part of the plan. These vehicles aren't supposed to feel any different from their gasoline counterparts. Jeep retuned the suspension but only to compensate for the heavier mass of the diesel powertrain and its exhaust after-treatment systems.

    How is it off-road?

    The diesel's extra torque is even more eye-opening when pavement turns to dirt, and after dirt turns to deep sand and rocks. Our test course consisted of large boulders, sandstone ledges, awkward off-camber situations and lots of sand. Delicate throttle control is critical in such tricky terrain, and the EcoDiesel proves to be even easier to manage than we expected.

    Switch the Jeep's transfer case into low-range gearing and you've got plenty of torque, even at idle. Only gentle pressure is required to build enough steam to climb slopes you might need help climbing up on foot. Ledges and steps are easy to surmount without anything like a brute-force approach. In a weird way, it feels as if you can almost idle up and over almost anything, but at any speed you choose because you don't have to stab the throttle and rev the engine much to get the torque you need.

    What about fuel economy and range?

    EcoDiesel fuel economy and range figures have not been released, but we have enough related information to make an educated guess. Jeep engineers flatly stated that its range will exceed that of any other Wrangler. We also know that it can pull this off even though the diesel's 18.3-gallon fuel tank is 3.2 gallons smaller than what's found in gasoline-powered four-door Wranglers.

    For both of those to be true, the EcoDiesel's fuel economy would have to be at least 25 mpg combined or 26 mpg on the highway, depending on how you approach the calculation. Either way, those figures are 4 mpg — some 20% — better than the corresponding figures associated with the Wrangler Unlimited's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder or 3.6-liter V6 when paired to the eight-speed automatic transmission.

    The ratings even stand a fair chance of coming in higher. Jeep has not said how much better the EcoDiesel's range will be, so in our back-of-envelope calculations we could only assume the range equals that of current Wranglers. What's more, our long-term testing observations suggest that diesels are far likelier to meet or beat their EPA fuel economy estimates, and that would only widen the EcoDiesel's real-world advantage.

    How else does the EcoDiesel differ?

    Increased diesel torque does add strain to the system, and the beefier version of the transmission is not the only standard upgrade. Diesel-equipped Sport and Sahara models also come with the same wide-track heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles that are already on a Wrangler Rubicon — but without the lockable front and rear differentials. And all share the diesel Rubicon's axle ratio of 3.73-to-1, too. These details make the diesel more attractive to those who would use a Sport or Sahara as the basis for a custom build.

    Inside, there are no new options, and the cabin retains the same attractive design, impressive build quality and logically arranged controls. If you scroll through the EcoDiesel's information screens, you will find a new page in the vehicle status section that indicates the current level of the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank, but that's about it.

    That tank is located left of center between the trailer hitch and the rear axle. If there were such a thing as a Field Guide to the North American Jeep, it'd suggest you look below the bumper for the telltale lower edge of the 5.1-gallon DEF tank to identify a diesel-powered Wrangler. This tank doesn't hang down enough to hamper the all-important departure angle, but Jeep did see fit to protect it with a sturdy new skid plate.

    The DEF filler port itself is not obvious because Jeep managed to wedge it into the same round fuel door opening found on any other current-model Jeep. You'll see it instantly whenever you'll fuel up, but Jeep says you won't have to add DEF between oil changes unless you only add a single 2.5-gallon jug at a time, as we tend to do. In that case, you might add a jug every 5,000 miles, give or take.

    What else should I know?

    There are a few other changes for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler. In 2019, the four-cylinder engine came standard with eTorque, a mild hybrid system intended to boost fuel economy slightly. It does nothing to boost peak torque, however, and the eTorque fitment makes that engine more expensive than the 3.6-liter V6 (without eTorque).

    This year Jeep has straightened that out in two ways. The eTorque system has been removed from the 2.0-liter engine in the Sport and Rubicon trim lines, where the progression for automatic-transmission buyers is 2.0-liter at the bottom, 3.6-liter V6 in the middle and 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 at the top. Automatic buyers on the Sahara side will see the 2.0-liter with eTorque as its base offering, a new 3.6-liter V6 with eTorque in the middle and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel once again at the top. In all cases and all trim lines, the cheapest offering remains the 3.6-liter V6 paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

    Pricing and availability

    A dealer can submit your order for a Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel right now. But you might actually be able to get your hands on one sooner if you wait until they start arriving in dealerships in late December and early January.

    All powertrains are options when it comes to Jeep pricing, so figuring out the cost of the diesel is somewhat formulaic. The 2.0-liter engine and its automatic cost $1,500 more than the base manual-transmission setup, and the 3.6-liter V6 with an automatic costs $1,250 more than that. From there, the step up to the diesel is another $3,250. This price ladder is slightly different with the Sahara because of eTorque.

    The upshot of all this is that the cheapest diesel-powered Wrangler Sport four-door with no options will cost you $39,290, including destination charges.

    Edmunds says

    We've put more than 40,000 miles on our own long-term Jeep Wrangler Unlimited four-door. We're confident that we would have enjoyed every one of those miles much more had the EcoDiesel engine been available when we bought it. Even if it never pays for itself in fuel savings, the EcoDiesel is worth considering.

    FAQ

    Is the Jeep Wrangler a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Wrangler both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Jeep Wrangler fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Wrangler gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Wrangler ranges from 12.9 to 31.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jeep Wrangler. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Jeep Wrangler?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler:

    • New V6 mild hybrid engine option on Sahara Unlimited trim
    • New Altitude variant for Sport and Sahara models
    • Numerous new special-edition models
    • Moab trim discontinued
    • Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018
    Is the Jeep Wrangler reliable?

    To determine whether the Jeep Wrangler is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Wrangler. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Wrangler's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Jeep Wrangler is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Wrangler and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Wrangler is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Jeep Wrangler?

    The least-expensive 2020 Jeep Wrangler is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,450.

    Other versions include:

    • Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,465
    • Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $46,950
    • Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $43,450
    • Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $49,750
    What are the different models of Jeep Wrangler?

    If you're interested in the Jeep Wrangler, the next question is, which Wrangler model is right for you? Wrangler variants include Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Wrangler models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Overview

    The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Wrangler Hybrid 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Wrangler Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Wrangler Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Unlimited North Edition, Unlimited Rubicon Recon, Rubicon Recon, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid?

    2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,367 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,367 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,758.

    The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.

    2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,263 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,263 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,262.

    The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4.4% below the MSRP.

    2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,670. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,403 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,403 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,267.

    The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

    2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,935. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,887 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,887 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,048.

    The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.

    Which 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrids are available in my area?

    2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 21 new 2020 [object Object] Wrangler Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $50,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,495 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Wrangler Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Wrangler Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Wrangler Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Jeep Wrangler for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,334.

    Find a new Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,440.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid and all available trim types: Unlimited North Edition, Rubicon Recon, Unlimited Rubicon Recon, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

