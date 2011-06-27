  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. 2020 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Jeep Wrangler Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.

    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Select Inventory for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply. Not all inventory will qualify.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    04/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/21/2019
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    1.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    2.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    3.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Wrangler
Learn More
Jeep.com

All 2020 Jeep Wrangler Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Black and Tan 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Black and Tan 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Wrangler
Build & PriceJeep.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Jeep Wrangler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles