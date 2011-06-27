2020 Jeep Wrangler Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Unlimited RubiconUnlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $750 Select Inventory for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 01/05/2021
Select Inventory for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply. Not all inventory will qualify.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 04/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/21/2019
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 1.9% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 2.9% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.9% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Jeep Wrangler Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:not available