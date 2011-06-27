  1. Home
Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4388 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonmist Gray/Light Silver
  • Foxfire Red Mica
  • Dragon Green Mica
  • Foxfire Red/Moonmist Gray
  • Light Silver/Moonmist Gray
  • Alpine White/Light Silver
  • Dragon Green/Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Ebony Black/Light Silver Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Moonmist Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Beige
