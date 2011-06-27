  1. Home
Used 2006 Isuzu Ascender Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Ascender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,959
See Ascender Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,998
See Ascender Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,959
See Ascender Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG161516
Total Seating575
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
Center locking differentialnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/19 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.8/434.0 mi.350.0/475.0 mi.303.8/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.25.0 gal.21.7 gal.
Combined MPG161516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm277 hp @ 6000 rpm291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.41.3 ft.36.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesno
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.58.4 in.58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
reclining rear seatsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Front track63.1 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.107.4 cu.ft.80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4417 lbs.4473 lbs.4594 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.5900 lbs.5750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.no43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees34.0 degrees34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1133 lbs.1427 lbs.1156 lbs.
Angle of departure29.0 degrees23.0 degrees29.0 degrees
Length191.6 in.207.6 in.191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.5000 lbs.5600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height74.5 in.75.5 in.74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.129 in.113 in.
Width76.1 in.76.1 in.76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Gray Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Gray Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Cashmere, cloth
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, cloth
  • Ebony/Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Cashmere, cloth
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, cloth
  • Ebony/Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Cashmere, cloth
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
P245/65R S tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Painted alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Starting MSRP
$27,998
Starting MSRP
$27,959
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.7 yr./ 75000 mi.7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.7 yr./ 75000 mi.7 yr./ 75000 mi.
See Ascender InventorySee Ascender InventorySee Ascender Inventory

