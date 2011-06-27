  1. Home
Used 2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 5 Passenger Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,477
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.8/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,477
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,477
rear volume controlsyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,477
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,477
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4417 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.7 degrees
Maximum payload1133 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Exterior Colors
  • Natural Suede Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Gray Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue/Gray Metallic
  • Napa Red Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Tamarack Green Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Arctic White/Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony
  • Light Gray/Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,477
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,477
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
