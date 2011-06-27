Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 Consumer Reviews

The Infiniti Q40 is really what used to be the G37. The car handles crisply and when you accelerate you'll think someone snuck a V8 into the engine compartment. It does 0 - 60 in about 5.5 seconds. My previous Infiniti was a G35x, also an excellent car but with under-specd brakes. The Q40 has fixed that issue nicely. Plus fuel economy is decent. I can easily drive from Salt Lake to Las Vegas on a single tank of gas. Overall, I get around 22 mpg.

Brandon Smith , 02/18/2016 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I have owned my 2015 Q40 for almost 2 years now and it is the most disappointing vehicle I have ever owned. I thought I was buying a Luxury vehicle as it as touted as one and the price matches or exceeds other comparable small Luxury sedans. The only upside is that the car does have a good amount of power and is quick but other than that really has nothing going for it. The interior is very cheap with plastic everywhere and everything squeeks and already seems to be falling apart. Technology in the car is reminiscent of a vehicle from 2000, the lcd screen looks horrible and barely has any features or control over it. The gas mileage is abysmal, I do about a 50/50 mix of highway/city and I have never exceeded 15.5MPG! My last car was a large four door sedan that weighed almost 1500lbs more and was from 2004 but it got around 19MPG. The Infiniti dealer network and support from Infiniti USA is just downright horrible. Purchasing the car was not made easy at all, and I cannot even get a response from Infiniti when trying to contact their support. If you are looking for a true Luxury vehicle and a Luxury experience steer clear of Infiniti as pretty much any of the other Luxury brands will give you a better product for a better price.