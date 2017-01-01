The Best Cars on Sale in 2025: Edmunds Top Rated Awards Revealed

SANTA MONICA, CA — January 22, 2025 — The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025, recognizing the best vehicles on sale today. Reflecting current market trends for value and efficiency, five of our six winners are electrified, including the Edmunds Top Rated 2025 Best of the Best, the Honda Civic Hybrid.

Presented annually since 2020, the awards represent the standouts from Edmunds' industry-leading vehicle testing. Each year, the Edmunds editorial team tests 300-plus vehicles, driving more than 500,000 miles to deliver the definitive Edmunds Rating, the foundation of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards.

The winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025 are:

The list of Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025 winners includes a wide array of body and powertrain types, from sedans to large SUVs and trucks, and from pure gas to hybrid and all-electric. The list also happens to feature a majority of makes at the affordable end of the new car market with a few higher-end mainstream offerings mixed in.

"The Edmunds Top Rated Awards honor the best vehicles on sale today," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds' editor-in-chief. "In 2025, car shoppers are continuing to battle high purchase costs, and our winners combine all-round excellence with a fine value. Put simply, these are the cars, trucks and SUVs we'd advise our friends and family to buy."

Also returning for 2025 is the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award — recognizing the standout vehicle among Edmunds Top Rated winners — with consideration given to the vehicle's impact, innovation and relevance to car shoppers. The Honda Civic Hybrid has earned Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best honors for 2025 with an unmatched blend of value, tech and performance.

"In an era when affordability challenges are top of mind for consumers, the Honda Civic Hybrid offers an unbeatable combination of practicality, performance and value," said Weaver. "As hybrids emerge as a confident middle ground for car shoppers seeking greener, more efficient transport, the Civic's punchy-yet-efficient hybrid delivers all-round excellence from just $30K."

Brand-new for Edmunds Top Rated in 2025, Edmunds has partnered with lifestyle content creators (Jake Ceja, Tucker Doss, The Lovers Passport, DariaxNicole, MilesPerHr and BriaLiving) to individually produce videos highlighting each winning vehicle and the testing process behind the awards. The social influencers represent a range of lifestyle communities, including automotive, adventure, travel, parenting and even interior design. The videos will showcase some of the reasons why Edmunds recommends each winner for everyday car shoppers, with a focus on attributes aligned with each creator's lifestyle.

For more information about the Edmunds Top Rated Awards, please visit the dedicated awards page on Edmunds here: edmunds.com/toprated

Further details on the criteria by which vehicles were segmented are available on Edmunds here: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/more-about-edmunds-top-rated-awards-2025.html

About Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025

Edmunds Top Rated Awards help drive consumer purchasing decisions. Car shoppers who visit the Edmunds Top Rated Awards page are more likely to submit a lead for a winning vehicle than other Edmunds visitors1. The 2025 Edmunds Top Rated Award winners were selected by the Edmunds editorial team in part based on informed opinions gathered during its vehicle testing and ranking process, including results from the Edmunds EV Range TestTM and Edmunds EV Efficiency TestTM, as well as the Edmunds EV Charging TestTM for electric vehicles. Edmunds editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of each of the highest-ranked eligible new vehicles as of November 25, 2024, in their vehicle classes assigned by Edmunds. Eligible vehicles must have undergone the full Edmunds testing process by November 25, 2024, and be available for sale as new on January 1, 2025. The top-ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall test ratings based on the following criteria: performance, comfort, technology, fuel economy and value. The finalists were then assigned to one of six Edmunds Top Rated vehicle classes, and Edmunds' editors selected the overall best vehicle in each class.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.